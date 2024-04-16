The Barstow School Selected to Earn World’s First AI in Education Endorsement
Barstow students are encouraged to use technology responsibly, and frequently collaborate on projects to develop their problem solving and critical thinking skills, communication skills and advanced research capabilities.
The Barstow School is an independent, coeducational, preschool-grade 12 school founded in Kansas City in 1884.
Kansas City Independent School Joins Global Cohort to Guide Responsible AI Use in Classroom
Since 1884, the object of the school remains "to promote sound scholarship and to give symmetrical development to mind, body and character."”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barstow School, an independent coeducational school for students in preschool-grade 12 in the Kansas City metropolitan area, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the Middle State Association’s launch of the world’s first AI endorsement for schools.
— Mary Louise Barstow
As a founding member of RAIL, which stands for Responsible AI in Learning, Barstow will become one of only thirty schools worldwide to earn the endorsement in AI Literacy, Safety and Ethics.
“We are immensely proud to be selected as a founding school for RAIL. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into our curriculum,” President Shane Foster said. “Being at the forefront of responsible and ethical AI use not only sets a high standard for our students, but also positions us as leaders in adopting transformative technologies for the common good. We are eager to contribute to and learn from this pioneering community.”
The Middle States Association is a leader in accreditation and school improvement. In making its announcement about the inaugural AI endorsement cohort, MSA said that “generative AI will be the most transformative technology since the public Internet. Some of the transformational effects will be positive. Some will be corrosive. As an accreditor whose purpose in the world is to inspire wise change, it is our responsibility to guide schools in the responsible adoption of AI.”
Barstow joins twenty-nine prestigious independent schools in seven other states and eight other countries in implementing a framework for AI in its curriculum and pedagogy.
“We are preparing for increased and faster AI in the next several years, and the RAIL endorsement will give Barstow a framework for navigating its complexities, ensuring safety, ethical leadership and innovation for our students, faculty and staff,” Senior Vice President for Academics Dr. Tom Niermann said. “The implementation into our curriculum aligns with Barstow’s mission to promote sound scholarship and to give symmetrical development to mind, body and character.”
About The Barstow School
Celebrating the 140th year of our founding in 1884, The Barstow School promotes sound scholarship and the symmetrical development of mind, body and character for students in preschool through grade 12. Barstow offers innovative courses and rigorous academics, robust arts offerings, a signature STEAM program, outstanding athletics and a strong focus on character development. Committed to developing global citizens, Barstow has partnerships with schools around the world and campuses in Istanbul, Turkiye, Accra, Ghana, and Ningbo, China. Barstow also operates Barstow Global Online and the Dan & Cassidy Towriss IDEA Space for STEAM education in Leawood, Kansas.
