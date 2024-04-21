Philip Erdoes, Founder & CEO, Bear Cognition , A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Philip Erdoes, Founder & CEO, Bear Cognition, joins other thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Show
Having a leader on the series like Philip Erdoes was great for our audience! When it comes to data, Phillip is a "go-to" expert.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Philip Erdoes, Founder & CEO, Bear Cognition for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Series, which can be seen on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Philip Erdoes joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andrew
About Bear Cognition
Bear Cognition is a performance analytics company for mission-critical organizations that want to use the power of data to gain an unfair advantage.
Their leadership team understands the ability of data to transform business performance: the company’s founders come from the ultra-demanding transportation & logistics industry. Today, Bear Cognition’s unique Software With a Service (SwaS™) model links proprietary tools with the company’s own Data Lab experts, helping our partners use data to improve performance faster and more efficiently than they ever thought possible. Our unique approach is grounded in understanding that a tool is only as valuable as the team using it. At Bear Cognition, we offer more than data management solutions; we deliver unwavering support and business development strategies from a proven team of scientists, analysts, engineers, and business leaders.
Their commitment goes beyond technology; it’s about empowering you with expertise and guidance to maximize your data and business potential. Athlete, shipper or marketer – when success is on the line, you need your data to perform.
Philip Erdoes joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Philip Erdoes discusses the newest offerings of Bear Cognition, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Philip Erdoes joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Philip Erdoes was amazing. The success of Bear Cognition is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Philip Erdoes on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Bear Cognition. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Philip Erdoes who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Philip Erdoes”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Philip Erdoes, Founder & CEO, Bear Cognition, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview