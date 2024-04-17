National Association of Black Cannabis Lawyers (NABCL) Leads Historic Cannabis Advocacy Efforts in Washington, D.C.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Black Cannabis Lawyers (NABCL) is spearheading a series of impactful events and initiatives in the nation's capital during National Cannabis Week, underscoring their commitment to ensuring equity, inclusion, and reparations in the burgeoning legal cannabis industry. "As a nation, we have a moral obligation to be as intentional about repairing the harms caused by the failed War on Drugs as we were about attacking vulnerable communities in the first place," said NABCL founder and Executive Director, Natacha Andrews, Esq. “As a pivotal week during an election year, 420 Week represents a critical time to rouse people in marginalized communities to understand the truths and issues surrounding cannabis prohibition and to see themselves not just as consumers, but as viable candidates for business ownership in this space."
On April 18th, NABCL will join over 30 other cannabis advocacy groups for the historic 420 Unity Day of Action, the largest cannabis-focused lobby day ever held in Washington, D.C. NABCL members from across the country will meet with members of Congress to demand an end to cannabis prohibition and the criminals of the substance.
Additionally, NABCL will host its inaugural "Seat at the Table" (SATT) event on Friday April 19th at the Howard University School of Law. This groundbreaking informational and networking forum will bring together attorneys, policymakers, cannabis business owners, advocates, and law students to explore the opportunities and obstacles within the cannabis industry. The event aims to empower communities of color to prepare for potential cannabis legalization, avoid predatory practices, and advocate for their rights and will feature speakers such as Cat Packer, Director of Drug Markets and Legal Regulation at Drug Policy Alliance and Vice Chair of the Cannabis Regulators of Color Coalition. This is the first time Howard Law has hosted an event of this magnitude focused on the cannabis industry," noted Andrews. "We're thrilled to provide a platform for crucial conversations and connections that will shape the future of this burgeoning sector."
NABCL will also co-host an expungement resource event with Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP) and Freedom Grow, and participate in a vigil in front of the White House, further demonstrating their holistic approach to cannabis reform and reparative justice. "Expect the ripple effect of NABCL's impact this week to resonate throughout our region, uniting industry stakeholders and partners in amplifying efforts to bridge communities and raise awareness on nationwide issues around the cannabis climate today,” said Keisha Brown, CEO of Explore Maryland Cannabis, a community membership and outreach organization providing pathways to the ecosystem.
For more information about NABCL and their National Cannabis Week initiatives, please visit www.nabcl.com.
About the National Association of Black Cannabis Lawyers (NABCL):
The National Association of Black Cannabis Lawyers (NABCL) is an organization of advocates comprised of attorneys, non-attorneys, and law students dedicated to the premise that the legal cannabis industry must fight to ensure it is equitable, inclusive, and reparative by design.
About Natacha Andrews Esq:
Natacha Andrews, Esq., is an attorney, author, cannabis law professor, business consultant and the Founder/Executive Director of the National Association of Black Cannabis Lawyers (NABCL).
https://bio.site/natacha.andrews
Natacha Andrews, Esq.
