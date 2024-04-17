CARMEL BERRY CO. NOW OFFERED IN NEW LEAF COMMUNITY MARKETS AND LAZY ACRES NATURAL MARKET JUICE BARS
Carmel Berry Co. Founder, Katie Reneker, shown with the new Carmel Berry Co. Elderberry boost for juice bars at New Leaf and Lazy Acres.
Company’s Fresh Pressed Syrups Give a Boost to Your Juice
It feels good to know where your juice bar ingredients are from. Adding our high-quality, fresh pressed immunity boost brings positive change to our health, families, communities, farmers and planet.”CARMEL VALLEY, CA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carmel Berry Company, the woman-owned, WBEC-certified elderberry company committed to using only fresh elderberries sourced directly from American farmers, is pleased to announced the availability of the company’s original Fresh Pressed Elderberry Syrup in immunity boost drinks at the popular NorCal natural grocer New Leaf Community Markets ("New Leaf"), and at Lazy Acres Natural Market (“Lazy Acres”) locations with Juice Bars. The company’s Eldie gummies as well as the Elderberry Immune Fresh Pressed Syrups will also debut in the Wellness departments of New Leaf this month.
For centuries, people have utilized the power of the elderberry, one of nature’s most versatile superfruits. Known for its potent nutritional benefits and traditional immune support—elderberry is helpful promoting year-round immune wellness. Carmel Berry Co’s fresh pressed syrups offer health conscious consumers a potent option for immune support.
In collaboration with New Leaf and Lazy Acres (where juice bars are offered), consumers can enjoy the flavor-filled benefits of the Fresh-Pressed Elderberry syrups in Elderberry Orange Juice or as an added shot to any drink on the menu for $1. These superfruit juice boosts contain 10,200 mg elderberry per serving with fresh pressed elderberries—organically grown and never dried, never imported, and all American grown.
“The opportunity to introduce our Fresh Pressed Elderberry products to new consumers in California not only supports our mission to deliver the highest quality, fresh pressed elderberry products but it also directly aligns with our mission to support farmers here in the U.S.” said Carmel Berry Founder, Katie Reneker. “New Leaf and Lazy Acres are the stores where my family and friends shop and these stores continue to support locally-owned artisan businesses like Carmel Berry Co. I am absolutely thrilled to bring our elderberry product into the juice bars to expand this superfruit’s full immune boosting potential in a beverage packed with elderberry’s health benefits.”
Lazy Acres and New Leaf are California-based grocery chains that all wanted a great tasting and high quality elderberry syrup for their immune drinks at their popular juice bars. After tasting Carmel Berry Co’s fresh pressed elderberry syrup, they knew it was the ingredient they wanted and approached Reneker to add her Fresh Pressed Elderberry syrups to their juice bar, bringing consumers better flavor, color, presentation and benefits to each drink.
Our Mission—Elderberry For Good!
“It feels good to know where the ingredients at your juice bar come from, and adding our high-quality, domestically-sourced, fresh pressed immunity boost brings about a truly positive change—not only to our health, as individuals—but to our families, our local community, our farmers, and to living sustainably,” added Reneker who has emerged and is now at the forefront of the elderberry movement in the U.S., shaping the resurgence of this ancient fruit through grants, advocacy, education, and mentorship for small family farms and impacting over 400 farmers in 2023 alone.
Discovering the natural, immune-boosting elderberries in 2015, Reneker saw the potential of the shrub which is native to California. She founded Carmel Berry Co. to bring American-sourced, fresh-pressed, certified organic elderberry and elderflower products to consumers searching for this artisanal superfood. While most of the elderberry and elderflower products currently available in the U.S. are actually imported from Europe and sold dried, Reneker sources only fresh elderberries domestically-grown and sourced to craft her products and bring this powerful, antioxidant fruit with the highest quality and sourcing to consumers. With an unwavering focus, this mom-founded, certified Women-owned by WBEC, small business is committed to creating delicious fresh pressed elderberry goods to promote health & wellness, and support our community, our farmers, and our planet!
Shop Carmel Berry Co's full line of fresh-pressed, American-grown culinary and wellness products—including: immune syrups, preserves, teas, and balsamic vinegars—at Shop Carmel Berry.
About Lazy Acres Natural Market
Lazy Acres believes in a natural approach to optimal health and wellness. From organic and seasonal produce and products steeped in tradition, to functional supplements and body care, they are here to support you in mind, body and soul. Founded in 1991 in Santa Barbara, Lazy Acres quickly became a trusted resource within the community. Now with five more Southern California locations, their friendly, informative, and passionate Team Members remain committed to providing exceptional service and wellness tips to the community and accommodating the needs of their customers. Lazy Acres believes that collective actions can and will contribute to a healthier planet. They are dedicated to local communities and strive to provide a marketplace for anyone who loves to live healthy and eat well. Connect at: www.lazyacres.com.
About New Leaf Community Markets
An organic and natural grocer with six stores along the Central Coast, New Leaf Community Markets has been serving the community for over 35 years. New Leaf is committed to offering customers foods and products that have the most beneficial impact on their health and the health of the environment. Helping customers make informed decisions is an integral part of this commitment. New Leaf Community Markets is the first grocer in California to achieve B Corporation certification, which means that New Leaf uses the power of business to solve social and economic problems. New Leaf’s mission, to nourish and sustain our community, is reflected in the 10 percent of profits given annually to support local nonprofits working to improve the quality of life. Connect at: www.newleaf.com.
About Carmel Berry Company
Mom-founded, Woman-owned, WBEC-certified, and farmer-focused Carmel Berry Company is shaking up the elderberry industry by refusing to use imported dried berries and instead sourcing 100% American-grown elderberries and flowers. Offering grants and education workshops for new elderberry growers, Carmel Berry is building its own supply chain and empowering the company to focus on its core values of sourcing domestically and delivering this powerful, antioxidant fruit with the highest quality to consumers. For more information on Carmel Berry Company, visit CarmelBerry.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, and Pinterest. The company is based in Carmel Valley, CA. #DailyElderberry #Immune #Health
