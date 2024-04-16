Visit to Japan also to seek support for Slovenian hydrogen consortium

SLOVENIA, April 16 - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon is concluding her visit to Japan. On the second day, she met with Kazuchiko Iwata, Japan's Deputy Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, as well as representatives of Japan's largest business federation Keidanren, namely the CEO of Hitachi Corporation Toshiaki Higashihara and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SMBC, Japan's second largest bank.