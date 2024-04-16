Knomadix Unveils Revolutionary AI Operating System for Learning and Education at ASU GSV Summit and AI Revolution Show
We are thrilled to introduce Knomadix AI Operating System, a transformative solution that addresses the shortcomings of traditional AI implementations in education.”DALLAS, TX, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knomadix, a pioneer in educational technology, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI Operating System (OS) for Learning and Education. The unveiling will take place today at 8 am at the ASU GSV Summit and AI Revolution Show in San Diego.
The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) presents an unprecedented opportunity to transform learning and instruction, enabling scalable personalized education. However, current efforts face significant challenges, including limited support from AI chatbot interfaces and complex coding requirements for embedding AI into lessons.
Founder and CEO of Knomadix, Ramesh Balan, stated, "We are thrilled to introduce Knomadix AI Operating System, a transformative solution that addresses the shortcomings of traditional AI implementations in education. Our platform empowers publishers and educators to systemically integrate AI into lessons, fostering personalized and engaging learning experiences for students."
By embedding AI directly into lessons, Knomadix overcomes the limitations of AI chatbot interfaces, providing proactive support and guidance to students without the need for explicit prompts. This shift to active AI-driven learning enhances student engagement and improves learning outcomes.
Additionally, Knomadix's content-agnostic approach enables adaptation to any subject area or learning sector, offering unparalleled flexibility for publishers and educators. With intuitive drag-and-drop authoring tools, publishers and educators can effortlessly create multi-modal AI-driven lessons tailored to diverse learning styles.
Knomadix, established in 2014, has developed deep expertise in Learning Experience Design, focusing on creating products at the intersection of Learning Sciences and AI. Knomadix's solutions have a proven track record of success in Texas school districts, delivering significant results and impact.
Byron Sanders, CEO of Big Thought, emphasized the transformative impact of systemic AI integration in education, stating, "Systemic integration of AI has the potential to level the playing field for public schools, democratizing access to high-quality personalized education at scale. We are excited to collaborate with Knomadix to help expedite AI innovation and application in public schools.”
Knomadix AI Operating System represents a paradigm shift in education, empowering educators, engaging students, and accelerating impact on a global scale. With its innovative approach, Knomadix is revolutionizing the way we teach and learn in the 21st century.
For more information about Knomadix AI Operating System, visit https://www.knomadix.com.
About Knomadix:
Knomadix is a leading provider of educational technology solutions, dedicated to transforming learning and education through the power of artificial intelligence. With its groundbreaking AI Operating System, Knomadix is redefining the future of education by delivering personalized, engaging, and scalable learning experiences for students worldwide.
About Big Thought:
Big Thought is a non-profit organization committed to closing the opportunity gap through creative learning experiences and systems change. Big Thought Institute, launched in 2019, consults with public, private, and nonprofit organizations to help equip youth with 21st century skills they need to thrive and be the change-agents in their lives and their communities.
