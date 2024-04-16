Nurse Certification Key to Strong Position in New Payment Systems
New research points to strong correlation between skilled nursing facility financial performance and nurse education and specialty certification.
Investing in nurse education and certification is crucial for SNFs wanting to improve their financial position in value-based payment systems.”DENVER, CO, US, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research and analysis conducted by health economics consultants at Dobson DaVanzo reveal the significant impact of American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN)-certified staff on skilled nursing facility performance. The study, conducted in partnership with AAPACN, compares Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Five-Star site-of-care data published in July 2023 with AAPACN certification data for facilities employing at least one staff member holding an AAPACN nursing certification.
— Amy Stewart, Chief Nursing Officer
The research findings point to a strong correlation between facility performance and staffing with AAPACN-certified professionals. Michael Beins, Senior Associate at Dobson DaVanzo, highlights the key correlations, which include better outcomes across CMS Star Ratings and Quality Measures, higher census, fewer penalties, lower average civil monetary penalties, and a statistically significant lower percentage of denied claims.
Tracey Moorhead, CEO and President of AAPACN, underscores the significance of these results. "Reimbursement challenges are the top pressure points for skilled nursing facilities, particularly in the current regulatory environment," says Moorhead. "The data indicates that facilities investing in nurse education and certification see tangible financial and quality benefits. In the landscape of value-based reimbursement, these quality improvements translate into real payment opportunities.”
AAPACN Chief Nursing Office, Amy Stewart, agrees. “Improving quality of care and operational performance through dedicated investments in nurse education and certification isn’t just a choice now. It’s the cornerstone of success for SNFs seeking to secure their position in the value-based payment discussion.”
These research findings will be presented in more detail at the AAPACN C-Suite Financial Solutions Virtual Summit on May 15. SNF leaders will have the opportunity to learn more about the value of AAPACN-certified staff in improving the SNF performance.
