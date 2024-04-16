Artwork by Art Connection R.I. on display at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill

RHODE ISLAND, April 16 - Opening Reception is June 13

Providence, RI— The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that works by the Art Connection Rhode Island (ACRI), Pawtucket, to be on display from May 2-July 10 at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill. The exhibition features original artworks from local and/or regional artist donors and include works in acrylic and oil paintings, mixed media and collage work, photographs, prints, and monotypes.

The Opening Reception is on Thursday, June 13, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., in the Atrium Gallery, first floor of the state's Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence. There will be a Meet the Artist on Thursday, June 20, noon-1 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

The performers for the opening reception will be John Christopher Brooks, Providence and John DeBossu, Pawtucket, of Brooks and DeBossu.

Official Bio (provided by the organization)

The idea for Art Connection R.I. was originally formulated in 1995 by artist and philanthropist, Fay Chandler. Fay was to be featured in a major retrospective exhibit of her work at the Boston Center for the Arts. Of the many works in the show, she thought, surely not everything will sell, and there's no point in bringing the remaining pieces back to sit in storage at the studio. Why not donate whatever is left at the end of the show to groups in the community who couldn't otherwise afford to buy art, so it can be seen and enjoyed?

Letters went out, and nonprofit agencies came during the last week of the exhibit to select a piece of art. And from that simple act, the Art Connection's placement program was born. Inspired by the Art Connection in Boston, Wendy Ingram founded Art Connection Rhode Island (ACRI) in 2011. Wendy is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and an artist. When living in Boston, she was a volunteer with the Art Connection and founded the Rhode Island chapter after moving to Pawtucket.

Exhibit Details What: Connecting Lives with Art, an exhibition featuring works by the Art Connection Rhode Island, Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, Providence. When: On display May 2 to July 10; open to the public, weekdays 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Where: First floor of the state's Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence.

The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill Rhode Island State Council on the Arts developed the Atrium Gallery to recognize artists from communities throughout the state. The Atrium Gallery hosts multidisciplinary exhibitions in partnership with diverse artists and cultural organizations. The Gallery features a stunning tall glass ceiling with light that cascades into an open space surrounded by three walls of artwork. This has become a destination point for visitors and the many people who frequent the administration offices at One Capitol Hill, while enriching the environment for hundreds of state workers in the building.