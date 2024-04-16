TDC and the Departments of Gender Affairs Empower Women through Skills Training

(Press release) Over seventy-five women across the St. Kitts and Nevis are now equipped with the knowledge and empowered to use their newly acquired skills in basic Car Care and Welding, thanks to a partnership between the TDC Group of Companies and the Departments of Gender Affairs.

The collaboration between the TDC Automotive Divisions, TDC Home and Building Depots, and the Ministries of Social Development and Gender Affairs, started in the month of March, International Women’s Month and wrapped up on Saturday 13th April 2024.

The theory and practical sessions were facilitated by a team of trained and certified professionals from within and outside the company, who used their combined years of experience and expertise to conduct the highly interactive sessions. Each participant garnered the basic skills of vehicle diagnostics, along with various welding techniques, and safety protocols.

According to Mr. Kashka Thompson, the TDC Client Relations and Marketing Manager, TDC is thrilled to partner with the Departments of Gender Affairs to offer women the chance to explore and learn. By equipping women with the skill sets and knowledge, we are not only promoting gender equality, but we are also helping to break barriers and promote gender inclusivity by inspiring them.”

He also noted, “This partnership also addresses the gender gap prevalent in technical professions and give women the opportunity to acquire practical skills, gain hands-on experience, and even pursue fulfilling careers in these fields contribute to the growth and development of the economy.”

With the success of the two training sessions, calls are already being made for similar training in electricity, tiling, and woodwork.