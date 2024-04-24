Industry Leader CTS Technology Solutions Sets Standard for Email Authentication & Security Services

Empowering Businesses with Multi-Layered Defense for Advanced Email Security

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTS Technology Solutions, a Dallas/Fort Worth-based leader in innovative IT and cybersecurity services, introduces its cutting-edge email authentication and security solutions, aimed at protecting businesses against the ever-increasing threat of email-based cyberattacks.

As cybercriminals continue to evolve in their methods of operation, it is crucial that businesses maintain their defenses to prevent phishing attempts and malicious email activities that compromise sensitive data and negatively affect their hard-earned reputations. CTS's email authentication and security solutions provide multi-layered defense, empowering organizations to protect their communication channels.

This includes inbound and outbound spam filters, monitoring all emails to prevent phishing attempts and malicious attacks. Additionally, advanced domain authentication protocols such as SPF (Sender Policy Framework), DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail), and DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance) are implemented.

• SPF specifies a list of authorized servers permitted to send emails on behalf of a domain.

• DKIM adds a digital signature to outgoing emails, ensuring authenticity and integrity.

• DMARC allows organizations to define policies on how to handle suspicious emails from their domain.

All three components work together for unparalleled protection against domain spoofing, email tampering, malicious activity and more.

"We understand the importance of email security in today's age of technology," said Joshua Futrell, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CTS Technology Solutions. "Our email authentication and security services are designed to provide companies with the tools needed to combat evolving cyber threats effectively. These solutions are ideal for organizations obtaining Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification or can be implemented side-by-side with SOC and SIEM."

With cyber threats posing a significant risk to businesses of all sizes and industries, investing in robust email authentication and security measures is essential to safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining operational success. CTS's full range of solutions provides organizations with the confidence they need to navigate the digital landscape securely.



About CTS

CTS is the leading provider of Technology Solutions, CMMC & Cybersecurity Consulting, SOC & SIEM, Email Authentication and Security, Managed Services, Fractional IT, Co-Managed IT, Compliance as a Service and more for businesses nationwide. With unmatched expertise and industry know-how, CTS delivers innovative IT services and best-in class support to help companies maximize efficiency & improve their bottom line. Working closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions to help them stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving technology landscape. To learn more, visit www.cts-tex.com