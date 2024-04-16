Best USB-C Hubs of 2024 from HYPER®

HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station For 13”-16” MacBook Pro HyperDrive Dual 4K HDMI 10-in-1 USB-C Hub For M1, M2, and M3 MacBooks

HYPER has designed innovative and future-proof tech solutions to creative professionals since 2005, and is proud to present its best USB-C hub picks for 2024.

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing demand for seamless connectivity solutions, HYPER, the award winning company delivering innovative and futureproof tech solutions to creative professionals since 2005, is proud to present its best USB-C hub picks for 2024.Best USB-C Hubs for MacBook Air and MacBook ProHow to get dual extended monitors with a M1, M2, and M3 MacBook?For MacBook users seeking unparalleled connectivity, HYPER offers two exceptional solutions: the HyperDrive Next Dual 4K HDMI 7 Port USB-C Hub and the HyperDrive Dual 4K HDMI 10-in-1 USB-C Hub.Compatible with the latest M1, M2, and M3 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, the HyperDrive Next Dual 4K HDMI 7 Port USB-C Hub enables users to extend their workspace across dual 4K monitor display. With lightning-fast data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps via USB 3.2, seamless pass-through charging with 100W PD 3.0, and integrated headphone and microphone support, this USB-C hub redefines portable, multi-monitor MacBook connectivity.For even more connectivity options, the HyperDrive Dual 4K HDMI 10-in-1 USB-C Hub provides access to 10 essential ports, including USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, and more. With support for dual HDMI displays, lightning-fast data transfer speeds, and quick charging capabilities, this hub is the perfect companion for maximizing productivity and connectivity on any MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.Pro-Grade USB-C Hubs for M1, M2, and M3 MacBook Pro and AirIf dual extended monitors aren't a must, HYPER offers plenty of other innovative USB-C hubs tailored to enhance your MacBook experience.For those seeking a simple solution with a plug and play design, the HyperDrive Next 8 Port USB-C Hub stands as the ultimate solution. With extended 4K60Hz monitor support for Mac, PC, and Chromebook, along with 8 ultra-fast ports and lightning-fast data transfers, unleash your creative potential anywhere. Experience 2X faster file transfers using the 10Gbps USB ports and 3X faster photo and video transfers with microSD and SD 4.0. Benefit from 40% more power with a PD 3.1 140W power pass-through port, ensuring efficient charging.For elite creatives, video editors, or business professionals, the HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station for MacBook provides maximum connectivity with triple 4K 60Hz display support and 15 ports for peripheral expansion. Constructed from precision-milled aluminum and designed to fit underneath the chassis of a MacBook, this USB-C docking station offers ergonomic benefits, dissipates heat, and decreases desk clutter. Additionally, the USB-C docking station features a detachable magnetic hub that provides compatibility and dual display connectivity for 13-14” MacBooks, ensuring seamless integration into any workflow.Seamless Form-Fitting USB-C Hubs for MacBook Pro and AirFor creative professionals who require seamless connectivity and versatility wherever they go, HYPER offers two sleek solutions tailored to their needs:The HyperDrive DUO PRO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub is the perfect companion for MacBook users who demand both functionality and portability. With its compact and form-fitting design, this USB-C hub effortlessly expands your MacBook's connectivity options without adding bulk. Instantly connect to Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A 10Gbps, USB-C 10Gbps, MicroSD, and a 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack, while enjoying extended HDMI 4K60Hz display support and Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 Compatible Port for lightning-fast data transfer and power delivery. Whether you're editing photos on location or presenting your work to clients, this hub ensures you stay connected and productive without compromise.Designed specifically for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users, the HyperDrive Duo 7-in-2 USB-C Hub offers unmatched convenience and style. With its sleek and minimalist design, this hub seamlessly integrates with your MacBook, enhancing its connectivity capabilities without sacrificing aesthetics. Enjoy crystal-clear 4K HDMI video, fast USB-C speeds, and convenient dual USB-C ports for power delivery and data transfer. The precision-milled aluminum enclosure and magnetic strip mounting ensure easy detachment and compatibility with devices in cases, making it the perfect solution for creative professionals who need to expand their connectivity on-the-go.Best USB-C Hub for iPad Pro and iPad AiriPad Pro and Air users looking to expand their device's capabilities need look no further than the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub. Transforming your iPad into a desktop, this hub offers 6 essential ports and media shortcut keys for seamless connectivity and media control. Compatible with all USB-C iPad models, including the latest generation, iPad Pro, Air, or mini, mobile productivity becomes revolutionized with this unique 6 port hub.Best Universal USB Hubs for PC and ChromebookFor PC laptop and Chromebook users, the HyperDrive Next 10 Port Business Class USB-C Docking Station emerges as the ultimate powered USB hub for universal connectivity. Featuring dual 4K monitor display support, lightning-fast data transfers, and a sleek, portable design, this USB-C hub delivers pro-grade performance for professionals on the move. With 10 ultra-fast ports, including 10Gbps USB ports and a 100W PD power pass-through port, it’s the epitome of versatility and efficiency.Best Hubs for Photography and Video EditingFor photographers and video editors seeking enhanced connectivity and productivity, HYPER offers two cutting-edge hubs:The HyperDrive Dual 4K HDMI USB-C Adapter enables seamless connection to dual HDMI displays, offering stunning visual output for multimedia professionals. With support for 4K 60Hz and 4K 30Hz displays, along with convenient USB-C 100W PD charging, this USB-C adapter provides versatility and performance in a compact package.Designed for advanced creatives, the HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub sets a new standard in connectivity and power delivery. Featuring Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports for lightning-fast data transfers and dual display connectivity, along with integrated GaN power delivery with no bulky power brick for enhanced portability, this thunderbolt hub ensures optimal performance for demanding video editing tasks. Additionally, with support for passthrough charging of up to 96W, it offers convenience and efficiency for professionals on the go.

HyperDrive Next Business Class Universal USB-C Hub for Mac and PC