Aviation Week Network's Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific Will Take Place in Hong Kong, April 24-25
This is only event in the region to specifically focus on the aero engine market.
We are excited to bring Aero Engines Asia-Pacific to Hong Kong for our first stand-alone event and w have received a tremendous response from attendees and our sponsors.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific will be held in Hong Kong, April 24-25 at the Renaissance Harbour View Hotel. The only event in the region to specifically focus on the aero engine market, the two-day conference and exhibitor showcase, brings together key stakeholders from across the engine community to discuss and debate latest trends, developments and strategic challenges.
— Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network
This year marks the first time that Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific will be held in Hong Kong and the first time that it will be a stand-alone event. The event will start the evening of Tuesday, April 23 with a welcome reception hosted by HAECO. The event will include networking luncheons, receptions, and breaks.
The conference will focus on timely topics including those listed below. For a full agenda see here: https://aeroenginesasia.aviationweek.com/en/conference/agenda.html
• Opening Keynote: Innovation and Collaboration: Powering the Future of Aero Engine MRO, with Richard Sell, CEO of HAECO
• Panel Discussion: Balancing Airline Demand and MRO Capacity
• China’s Changing Attitude in Adopting USM Material
• Panel Discussion: Parts Challenges and Engine Maintenance Philosophies
• Panel Discussion: Leasing Market Update
Attendees at Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific will have a choice of two facility tours on Thursday, April 25, either visiting Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO) or Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Limited (HAESL).
“We are excited to bring Aero Engines Asia-Pacific to Hong Kong for our first stand-alone event,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “We have received a tremendous response from attendees and our sponsors and we are looking forward to an action-packed agenda where attendees will share knowledge, shop solution providers, and make business deals.”
The Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific Host sponsor is HAECO; Premium Sponsors are AeroXchange and AMP Aero Services. Sponsors are SES Fly Certain and Topcast.
To register please see here: https://aeroenginesasia.aviationweek.com/en/registration/registration.html
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
