Strengthening partnerships: Mozambique's tax authority engages stakeholders in the fight against corruption

From 9 to 12 April 2024, the Mozambique Tax Authority (AT) met with key stakeholders across the country’s economic hubs of Maputo, Beira, and Nacala to set another milestone in their collaborative efforts to fight corruption. This partnership outreach was conducted with support from WCO Experts and funding from Norway through the WCO Anti-Corruption & Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme and underlined the shared commitment to uphold integrity and transparency in Mozambique Customs.

This was the third meeting between the Mozambique Tax Authority and stakeholders through their participation in the A-CIP Programme. These sessions, built on previous success, have increased private sector participation, which aligns with the “Relationship with the Private Sector” key factor of the WCO Revised Arusha Declaration.

Throughout these meetings, representatives of the different stakeholders have played an active role in raising their concerns and suggesting solutions. The positive impact of these meetings on the private sector’s confidence in the Tax Authority was evident in the results of the second iteration of the Customs Integrity Perception Survey (CIPS), which showed demonstrable improvements in the private sector’s perceptions of integrity within the administration’s Customs operations.

This activity aligns well with this year's WCO focal theme, " Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose," and the Mozambique AT theme, "Together we all make Mozambique". This iterative dialogue has emphasized the collective responsibility of Customs and stakeholders in promoting integrity in Mozambique's Customs operations. During this opportunity, the main topics focused on the dissemination of the new green line created by the Tax Authority to receive complaints of corruption and on spreading the message that gender-related abuses are a form of misconduct that can be reported through this line.

The meetings also provided a platform for inclusive dialogue, with special attention directed towards women entrepreneurs' associations. Tailored presentations were made on simplified trade procedures aimed to empower their participation in foreign trade while amplifying their voices to address specific challenges faced by this group.

The WCO A-CIP Programme supports more than 20 WCO Member administrations, with funding from Norad and Canada. For more information, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.