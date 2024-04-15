Mineral County man found guilty of incest and sexual assault">Mineral County man found guilty of incest and sexual assault HELENA – A Mineral County man was found guilty Thursday of one count of incest and one count of sexual assault on a minor…

April 15, 2024

HELENA – A Mineral County man was found guilty Thursday of one count of incest and one count of sexual assault on a minor following a jury trial in Mineral County District Court, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced.

A jury convicted Bradley Thomas Evans, 65, of sexually assaulting two young girls between January 2017 and September 2019. Over the two-year span, Evans inappropriately touched both girls – one younger than 12 and another younger than 16 – at his home in Superior when the girls were there for long weekends. The investigation into Evans started in October 2019 after the girls disclosed that they had been inappropriately touched by Evans.

Investigators received additional reports depicting sexual abuse by Evans over the course of the investigation that occurred over 20 years ago.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 12, 2024.

Prosecution Services Bureau Chief and Assistant Attorney General Daniel Guzynski and Assistant Attorney General Meghann Paddock prosecuted the case. The case was investigated by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.