Parliamentary secretary’s statement on Advance Care Planning Day

CANADA, April 16 - Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care, has issued the following statement in recognition of Advance Care Planning Day on Tuesday, April 16, 2024:

“Advance Care Planning Day is an opportunity to have conversations about our wishes for future health-care treatments. By planning ahead, we are able to put our beliefs and priorities at the centre of crucial decisions when we can’t make them for ourselves.

“When our health-care preferences are shared with loved ones and care providers, we empower ourselves and give people the direction they need to make important decisions on our behalf. When our family and trusted friends need to make difficult choices, they will have the reassurance and comfort of knowing that they are acting according to our requests.

“It’s important to make clear which life-prolonging treatments and end-of-life care options we would accept or refuse if we become incapable of expressing ourselves. Advance care planning can include naming someone to make health and personal care decisions for us, an advance directive to be followed by health-care providers and an enduring power of attorney to make decisions about financial affairs, business and property.

“I encourage everyone to take time today to reflect on their values, and how we want them to shape the health care we receive. The guide, My Voice: Expressing My Wishes for Future Health Care Treatment, provides information and resources to help develop advance care plans.

“The best time to discuss advance care plans and take steps to make sure our wishes are understood and acted on is now. Providing clarity when we’re healthy will make future decisions easier for the people we love, and ensure we receive the dignified health care we want.”

Learn More:

To learn more about Advance Care Planning, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/seniors/health-safety/advance-care-planning

To read about the B.C. seniors’ guide, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/people/seniors/about-seniorsbc/guide/bc-seniors-guide-12th-edition.pdf

To learn more about BC211, visit: https://bc.211.ca