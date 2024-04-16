April 16 N.C. Mining Commission meeting cancelled

The North Carolina Mining Commission meeting planned for April. 16, 2024, has been cancelled.
Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities. For more information, visit the Commission’s website.
