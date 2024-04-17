RED LOTUS ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL VIENNA is back

Experience the beauty of Asian cinema: From April 25 to 28, 2024, RED LOTUS invites you to immerse yourself in the world of popular cinema from the continent.

WIEN, ÖSTERREICH, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RED LOTUS is opening its doors again! At the end of April, the glamorous halls of Stadtkino Vienna (and in the late evening of the second festival day, also the enchanting Gartenbaukino) will be transformed into an oasis of cinematic discovery and cultural enlightenment. With a carefully curated selection of 14 features and documentaries from different corners of Asia, the festival offers a captivating insight into the richness and fascination of the continent's cinematography - adorned with a touch of glamour and enriched by discussions with esteemed film guests.

The festival will open with the mesmerizing Japanese feature ALL THE LONG NIGHTS (2024) by director MIYAKE Sho at a grand gala. RED LOTUS continues to focus on feminist perspectives and the emerging talent of young female directors, screening VOICES OF THE SILENCED (PARK Soo-nam, PARK Maeui | JP, KR 2023), an in-depth exploration of an exuberant anti-colonial archive that seamlessly blends the realms of filmmaking and activism.

Another highlight of this year's selection is the feature film ALL SHALL BE WELL (Ray YEUNG | HK, CN 2024), which depicts Angie's struggle against socially entrenched heteronormative values after the sudden death of her beloved partner Pat. The film has received a number of nominations and awards, including the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

RED LOTUS will conclude its festivities with the smashing blockbuster THE GOLDFINGER (Felix CHONG | HK, CH 2023), plunging into the narrative abyss of a legendary financial scandal that reverberated across Hong Kong in the early 1980s. Unveiling its saga of soaring ascents, sudden descents, and enigmatic shadows cast by a sinister murder, the film enchants its audiences with its compelling storytelling and celebrity cast.

In addition, the prestigious RED LOTUS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD will once again be presented, recognizing the remarkable contributions to Asian cinema.

Stay tuned for more! See you at the movies!

Inquiries & contact:

For further inquiries, the complete film program and additional press material, please contact:

Avia Seeliger, Press Relations | press@red-lotus.org | https://red-lotus.org/en/press/

Katja Wiederspahn, Artistic Co-Director & Managing Director | kw@red-lotus.org