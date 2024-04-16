Rev. Leslie Shares How God Turns A Mess Into A Message
Witness this pastor’s redemption from brokenness in his memoir.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is inevitable for humans to make mistakes and commit shortcomings. Laying in the mire of dismal consequences, people experience brokenness. But as pastor-author Rick Warren puts it: in God's garden of grace, even a broken tree can bear fruit.
Rev. Dr. Errol E. Leslie’s third edition of “Stolen Grace: A Memoir: How God Rescued Me from the Jaws and Claws of the United Methodist Church” is a testament to this. Here, he narrates how he found redemption in his brokenness. Like how God used broken people in the scriptures to build His Kingdom and church, the author depicts how his test was turned into a testimony by God.
Before the events that led to Rev. Leslie creating this memoir, he was originally from Jamaica and immigrated to the USA with his family in August 1995. Having worked as a Methodist minister in the Caribbean, he still continued his ministry within the United Methodist Church after transferring to the United States. Things were going smoothly for him in his ministry until his marriage was on the rocks and his family life was crumbling. In these desperate times, he sadly clung to temptations. This one mistake in his personal life cost him the professional career that he was building for most of his life.
The memoir then tackles Rev. Leslie’s personal experience within the Methodist church, a glimpse of the legal process in organized religions, and the politics that go on behind closed doors. In the memoir, Rev. Leslie states how the hierarchy within the church administration used a very dishonest and unethical process to end his pastoral ministry rather than offering counseling to one who had succumbed to temptations that resulted from the painful circumstances of his life and family. More importantly, the author candidly examines his precluding actions and the bold steps he has taken to redress them.
Presently, Rev. Leslie continues to play an active role in the new church/congregation which he started even after retiring from his active pastoral duties in June 2022. Read through his memoir by grabbing a copy on Amazon!
