ORT Tool Well-Positioned for Semiconductor Growth in the U.S.

ERIE, MICHIGAN, U.S, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ort Tool in its long history, has operated successfully in the semiconductor in industry since the late 1980’s. Over the last 40 years, Ort Tool has been involved in building various products and components for the semiconductor industry.

Located in Southeastern Michigan, Ort Tool is in close proximity to two major semiconductor developments – Intel’s $20 billion plant in Columbus, Ohio and SK Hynix’s $4 billion semiconductor plant coming to West Lafayette, Indiana.

“With our growth over the past two years, we are ready to meet the needs of semiconductor companies looking for a partner that has the skill and capacity to meet their immediate needs,” stated Angelo Milano, President.

One of the contributing reasons to Ort Tool’s successes in the semiconductor industry is the result of its work force which has average longevity of 20 plus years with Ort Tool. Ort Tool has demonstrated its unique ability to not only maintain a loyal workforce, but also attract skilled workers.

Ort is prepared to expand its semiconductor work with its large manufacturing facility with three different buildings including its main 140,000 sq. ft. shop, a 20,000 sq. ft. fabrication building, and a 5,000 sq. ft. storage facility. Coupled with its state-of-the-art manufacturing, metal fabrication, and design support, the company has a staff of mechanical engineers, highly skilled machinists and welders, and metal fabricators.

About Ort Tool

Ort Tool is a machine and fabrication shop located in Erie, MI with over 160,000 square feet of shop facilities. They build all of their machine parts and assemblies to blue print. Capabilities include CNC machining, grinding, EDM, welding, assembly, and design.

