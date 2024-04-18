INTRODUCING INNOVATIVE ROMPERS BY CUDDLOOM THAT GROW WITH BABY
Crafted to nurture baby's early stages with the ultimate in convertible clothing essentialsCORAL SPRINGS, FL, US, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cuddloom is dedicated to providing innovative baby clothing basics made with 100% premium organic cotton that are comfortable, stylish, durable and convertible.
The Cuddloom product line is thoughtfully crafted with one-of-a-kind rompers designed with convertible and grow-with-baby features from sizes 0 to 2T. Cuddloom rompers have unique “grow-on” sleeves and legs that are foldable ensuring the right fit as baby grows. The Cuddloom line also includes easy on/off features that make dressing and undressing babies a hassle-free experience. Other Cuddloom features include a snap opening for easy diaper checks, convertible footies or mittens, detachable hoodie, two-way zipper front, and zipper guard at chin.
At Cuddloom, quality is top priority which is why the company sources materials that are natural, gentle, soft, and hypoallergenic, keeping baby’s delicate skin in mind. Cuddloom is also conscious about sustainability and therefore does not follow fast-fashion trends or seasonal changes, thus creating less carbon footprint compared to mainstream brands.
About Cuddloom: Lakshmi Sunil, a South-Asian immigrant mother, founded Cuddloom. She began her career as a designer and was inspired by motherhood to revolutionize baby clothing. After four years of dedicated research and development, her vision has become a reality, resulting in Cuddloom - a collection of high-quality, stylish, and comfortable baby clothing basics specifically designed for the needs of the early stages of a baby’s growth. “My vision for Cuddloom is for it to be a brand based on providing innovative baby clothing designs to help care for the needs of a growing baby while being sustainable in its operations.” For more information visit: https://cuddloom.com/.
