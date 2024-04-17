Book Release Highlights Literacy Hero

Janet Lee holding recently released Always Ask for Help

Florida educator and literacy advocate shares inspiring story of Arnie Stewart

SAFETY HARBOR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet Lee, educator, global speaker, and literacy advocate, has released her highly anticipated nonfiction book, Always Ask for Help.

Lee shares the true story of Arnie Stewart, who struggled with low literacy throughout his life, accidentally feeding his children dog food instead of beef stew because he couldn’t read. Ultimately, he overcame poverty and homelessness and became a hero to children and adults who struggled to read and write.

Always Ask for Help shares his inspiring story and highlights the real-life consequences of low literacy. It follows Stewart from an impoverished childhood with 11 siblings in the small mining town of Cobalt, Ontario to his extraordinary role as a literacy advocate and public speaker. Lee is also producing a documentary about Stewart and the low literacy epidemic.

At 45, Stewart found a literacy center and took steps toward literacy. Later, he met Janet Lee, an educator who saw his presentation captivate and transform her hard-to-reach high school students. Lee and Stewart spent the next eight years traveling to more than 70 schools. They handed out Arnie cards that read: “Always Ask for Help.”

Tragically, Stewart died from cancer in 2012. His last words to Janet were: “Tell the kids to never be afraid and to always ask for help."

Lee continues his legacy by shining a light on low literacy and telling his story. A renowned speaker for Innovative Educators, her global presentations inspire teachers to reimagine their approach to students in need of assistance.

She kicks off a book tour Fall 2024 and plans to visit bookstores and schools across the United States and Canada. For information about Lee’s book tour and to learn more about Stewart’s love letter to literacy, visit www.alwaysaskforhelp.com

CONTACT:

Francesca Donlan

239-464-4205

Francescadonlan4@gmail.com