CV Wallet raises $0.5 million in angel investment round
Valuing its verification ecosystem at over $13 millionUNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London-based CV Wallet, the verification ecosystem that creates trust at the heart of the hiring process by uniquely combining its SaaS-based verification platform for employers, career management App for jobseekers and Ad Exchange for partners, has raised $0.5 million in an angel investment round. This values the business at over $13 million, double the previous round; and brings total funding, to date, to just over $2 million. The raise was oversubscribed and completed in just 48 hours from existing investors.
The round, in response to rapid revenue growth, follows the launch of its first commercial products at the beginning of March, a SaaS-based verification platform and its AdExchange. The monies raised will be used to bring forward its hiring plan to cope with demand as the business shifts from start-up mode to scale-up.
Commenting on the funding, Richard Collins, Co-founder of CV Wallet, said: “ We only needed to do a small round as we are rapidly heading towards profitability but wanted to feel comfortable bringing forward our hiring plan in light of the exceptional revenue growth. We are incredibly fortunate to have such supportive shareholders from our ClickIQ days, which allowed us to complete the round very quickly and not be distracted with time out of the business spent raising monies”.
Beverly Collins, Co-founder of CV Wallet added “Employers are facing unprecedented challenges created by jobseekers' rapid adoption of Generative AI. By verifying applicants in real-time at the start of the hiring process, our unique ecosystem solves these problems in a low-cost and efficient way, so that recruiters can save time and money wasted on unsuitable applicants, and get straight to those who are qualified for the job”
CV Wallet is a ground-breaking SaaS-based verification platform that creates trust in the hiring process by enabling jobseekers to store proof against their CV/Resume and employers to carry out proof-based screening at the start of the hiring process, saving them time and money by getting straight to the right candidates for their jobs.
The company’s mission is to create a fairer, more efficient and trusted hiring ecosystem by combining the latest Web3 and AI technologies.
CV Wallet was co-founded in 2022 by Richard and Beverly Collins, the duo behind ClickIQ, a programmatic advertising start-up that transformed how companies automate and manage their recruitment advertising. The platform was sold to Indeed in 2019, just 800 days after launch.
