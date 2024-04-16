OpenDialog Joins UiPath Marketplace as Advanced Technology Partner

OpenDialog logo

By seamlessly integrating our advanced platform with UiPath, we are empowering businesses to execute work more efficiently and deliver exceptional customer experiences across multiple touchpoints.” — Dean Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer at OpenDialog

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenDialog, a trusted provider of enterprise-grade conversational AI solutions for regulated industries today announced a bi-directional integration with the UiPath Business Automation Platform that aims to revolutionize AI interactions for companies that operate in regulated industries.

OpenDialog offers a conversational AI platform built from the ground up for businesses operating in heavily regulated sectors. With its advanced capabilities, OpenDialog enables enterprises to automate up to 90% of all customer interactions, delivering hyper-personalized experiences using Generative AI, while ensuring compliance with industry regulations. The partnership with UiPath will ensure the successful execution of real-time customer journeys across a range of channels including chat, web, mobile apps, messaging, and many more.

The UiPath Automation Platform is helping organizations around the world become faster and more agile in the face of increased demand and rapidly changing environments. It addresses the automation lifecycle by leveraging process discovery tools and employee crowdsourcing to determine what to automate, which is key to scaling automation across the enterprise with speed and efficiency.

The combined solution partnership between OpenDialog and UiPath aims to increase the addressable use cases of the UiPath Business Automation Platform by extending front-office use cases with an advanced virtual agent underpinned by Conversational and Generative AI through the OpenDialog platform.

With this latest offering, OpenDialog enhances the addressable use cases of the UiPath platform by extending front-office functionalities. Key features of the integration include:

- Out-the-box integration into the UiPath platform.

- Solution-based conversational experiences tailored for regulated industries.

- Execution of real-time customer journeys across various channels including chat, web, mobile, and more.

The collaboration between OpenDialog and UiPath promises to bring forth innovative integration that sets a new standard for AI integration that benefits companies operating within regulated industries.

Lynette York, Director, Technology Alliances at UiPath, said: "AI technology has enormous potential to enhance customer interactions, making them faster and more reliable, further boosting brand satisfaction and loyalty. We are thrilled to collaborate with OpenDialog to empower our customers in regulated sectors such as insurance, healthcare, finance, energy, and telecommunications to utilize multi-channel conversational technology based on AI and Gen AI. We are confident that our partnership will help strengthen the automation and AI ecosystem in the United Kingdom."

Dean Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer at OpenDialog said: “OpenDialog is committed to empowering companies across industries with cutting-edge conversational AI solutions that drive efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and ensure regulatory compliance. By seamlessly integrating our advanced platform with UiPath, we are empowering businesses to execute work more efficiently and deliver exceptional customer experiences across multiple touchpoints.”

To learn more about UiPath, please visit www.uipath.com.

Find out more about OpenDialog by visiting https://opendialog.ai.