Former Denver Mayor Launches Foundation to Increase Cultural Understanding and Awareness
Former Denver mayor Michael B. Hancock launches new foundation aimed at increasing cultural understanding and awareness through conversations and experiences.
Over the course of my career, I've learned meaningful ways to unite people, grow awareness and build unity. The Hancock Foundation is now my platform for continuing this important work.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Denver mayor Michael B. Hancock has launched a new Denver-based foundation aimed at increasing cultural understanding and awareness through conversations and increased experiences. The Hancock Foundation will advance in-depth education and creative leadership. The 501c3 organization will be led by a six-person board of directors.
— Michael B. Hancock
“Over the course of my career in public service, I have learned meaningful ways to unite people, grow awareness and build unity, said Denver Mayor Hancock, “The Hancock Foundation provides a platform for me to continue leading this important work in the nonprofit, public, and private sectors.”
The Hancock Foundation will focus on two programs, the Hancock African American Heritage Fellowship and the Hancock National Speaker Series.
The African American Heritage Fellowship program will offer 10 to 15 high school sophomores and juniors each year an opportunity to participate in an 8-month immersive learning experience. The fellowship will focus on African American history and field practicums at historic sites and museums. The inaugural Fellowship cohort is scheduled for Spring 2025.
The second program is the Hancock National Speaker Series that will convene world-renowned thought leaders and other luminaries for a week of timely and provocative discussions and presentations. This bi-annual speaker series will begin in 2025 and include discussions on critical and emerging cultural issues that impact our society’s well-being.
“We are not afraid to look to the future,” said Mr. Hancock, “and we know that education and awareness are our most valuable tools. At the Hancock Foundation, we plan to live our values every day and boldly address the issues of the day and those of the past that still haunt us today.”
From 2011–2023, Mayor Hancock served as the 45th mayor of the City and County of Denver and is most known for connecting Denver to the world—making it one of the most desirable places in the country to live, learn, work and play. Furthermore, during his time as mayor, he attracted new businesses, created new opportunities for children, provided unprecedented support for the unhoused and other vulnerable members of our community, strengthened neighborhoods, and prioritized justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. We connected Denver to the world and became one of the most desirable places in the country to live, learn, work and play.
To learn more about the Hancock Foundation, go to: www.hancock-foundation.org. Follow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/hancockfoundation.
Wil Alston
Wil Alston Group
720-891-7838
wil@wilalstongroup.com