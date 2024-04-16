IndustryRadar.com joins Intermat Paris by becoming its Nordic Media Partner
We are gratefull for the recognition iRadar and Branschaktuellt have received, which affirms our position as the clear choice for the Nordic audience,”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryRadar has been granted the privilege to join Intermat, the international trade fair for the construction and building industry, as its Nordic media partner. Intermat is set to take place from April 24 to 27, 2024 at the Parc des Expositions in Paris.
— Oscar Lundberg CEO IndustryRadar
The partnership agreement entails that IndustryRadar will provide ongoing and expert coverage from the fair across all its Nordic channels. Consequently, Intermat will reach over 270,000 unique readers monthly in Sweden, Norway and Finland through the websites branschaktuellt.se, iradar.no, and iradar.fi.
“We are gratefull for the recognition iRadar and Branschaktuellt have received, which affirms our position as the clear choice for the Nordic audience,” states Oscar Lundberg, CEO and owner of IndustryRadar and Branschaktuellt.
Beyond digital coverage, IndustryRadar will also release an English-language special edition in connection with the fair, bringing the latest insights into the Nordic construction market.
Additionnally, IndustryRadar will be present with its own stand at the fair, as the only Nordic medium company (hall 6, stand 084).
“This type of partnership is a way to confirm that Intermat is making a return after six years. A lot has changed during this time. The emphasis on sustainability issues is now completely different, which will be evident at the fair. We are also reaching new types of visitors, such as sustainability managers in the construction and civil engineering industry,” explains Christophe Lecarpentier, head of the Agro Equipment and Construction division for Intermat’s organizing body, the Comexposium Group.
Intermat traditionally attracts more than 170,000 visitors from over 165 countries and is considered one of the largest construction fairs in the world. With a new approach in terms of content and format, the 2024 edition aims to showcase the sector’s expertise in the race towards net-zero emissions.
The serious commitment to zero emissions is also visible in the entire set-up of the fair.
“This is evident in the choice of materials used at the fair itself, and also in the fact that we have reduced the number of days of the fair,” notes Christophe Lecarpentier.
Organized by Comexposium, the fair will focus on four central themes that mirror the industry’s four biggest challenges: Innovation, energy, recruitment, and rental.
This year, the World of Concrete fair will also be part of Intermat. This event, featuring exhibitors from the concrete sector, serves as an educational forum with a series of lectures on the critical future issue of building materials.
Discover IndustryRadar’s Channels in the Nordic Region
Branschaktuellt.se
iRadar.no
iRadar.fi
IndustryRadar.com
Oscar Lundberg
IndustryRadar
+46 70 280 61 15
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn