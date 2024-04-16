Lecture on European security system on 19 April – in Ukrainian

Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Ukraine invite everyone to join a Zoom lecture on ‘Collective Europe: Unity in Security’, which will be held on 19 April.

The lecture, on the topic of the European security system, will be conducted in Ukrainian by Denis Kuzmin, an expert in the field of international relations and political science. He is also a member of the Association of International Studies of Central and Eastern Europe, a member of the Atlantic Council in Ukraine, and the programme coordinator of the Odesa Centre for Nonproliferation.

At this event, you will learn more about the role that defence is playing in preventing both direct and hybrid threats, maintaining security across the entire continent, and how the European Union can address current security issues and prepare for future challenges.

The lecture will start at 7pm (Kyiv time). The registration deadline is the same day, 19 April, at 12pm (Kyiv time). To register, please follow the link.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.