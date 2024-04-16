Ukraine: Lviv rolls out ten new trams with EIB support

On 15 April, the western Ukrainian city of Lviv marked the completion of a project to enhance urban mobility involving the purchase of ten low-floor trams.

The trams and related equipment and services were financed by a €17.4 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), an opportunity made possible by Lviv’s participation in the broader Ukraine Urban Public Transport project.

This project is also updating public transport fleets in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Lutsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk. It is funded by a €200 million loan from the EIB, supplemented by €3.5 million in technical assistance from the European Union.

The new five-section, low-floor trams now serve a route linking the large residential area of Sykhiv with Lviv city centre. Featuring wide doors and seats designed for wheelchair users, these trams respond to the increasing need for inclusive transportation in Ukraine. This need has become even more critical due to the ongoing war, which has significantly raised the number of people with disabilities resulting from military action like shelling and bombing.

“This project has not only allowed us to create jobs and support Ukrainian manufacturing with the trams produced by Electron, but it has also helped support the broader Ukrainian economy. Recently, we launched a new tender inviting Ukrainian companies to help us with the overhaul and modernisation of tram cars — an initiative that is also backed by the EIB,” said Volodymyr Kovaliv, acting Director of the Lviv municipal enterprise Lvivelectrotrans.

