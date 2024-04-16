Turkey Hunting Safety Tips from VTF&W

Hunting safely during Vermont’s spring turkey hunting seasons is easy if you follow tips issued by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick strongly encourages all hunters to have a safe turkey hunt. “A successful hunt is one which sees ALL hunters returning home safely afterward,” said Herrick.

With the opening of spring turkey hunting for youths and novices on April 27 and 28 and the regular season May 1-31, Fish and Wildlife urges hunters to consider these safety tips:

Never shoot unless you are absolutely sure of your target and what is beyond it. Look for a beard as only turkeys with beards are legal during the spring season.

Never stalk a gobbling turkey. Your chances of getting close are poor, and you may be sneaking up on another hunter.

Avoid red, white, blue, or black in clothing and equipment. A tom turkey’s head has similar colors.

Stick with hen calls. A gobbler call might draw in other hunters.

Avoid unnecessary movement. This alerts turkeys and attracts hunters.

Don’t hide so well that you impair your field of vision.

Wrap your turkey in blaze orange for the hike back to your vehicle.

Place decoys on the far side of a tree trunk or a rock. This prevents you from being directly in the line of fire should another hunter mistakenly shoot at your decoy.

Wear hunter orange while moving from set-up to set-up. Take it off when you are in position.