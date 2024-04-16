Yazing announces another Milestone, 350k Members
Over 350,000 members now use Yazing to both earn and save money online!
Making money promoting brands you love shouldn’t be nearly as complicated as it is today.”RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yazing, a leading influencer monetization and cashback shopping platform, announced today that they have reached another membership milestone, 350,000 members. Founded in 2015, Yazing is still one of the only platforms that combines both influencer monetization and cashback shopping into a single platform allowing members to make and save money online. Yazing also continued to grow the number of partnerships, boasting top cash rewards rates from more than 4,500 leading online brands.
— Adam Viener
Yazing goes above and beyond your typical cashback shopping sites by allowing members receive instant access to become affiliates and influencers to the brands on the site and earn top commission rates by promoting these brands’ current deals and coupon codes online. Yazing members receive compensation via PayPal when the brands pay for the transactions and members are not required to reach any minimum earnings level to receive payment.
“Making money promoting brands you love shouldn’t be nearly as complicated as it is today.” said Adam Viener, Founder of Yazing. “We have greatly simplified the process so that anyone looking for brand ambassador deals or athlete NIL deals can simply join Yazing and earn money promoting any brand on the platform the desire.
To learn more about Yazing, visit Yazing.com and sign up for a free membership.
About Yazing
Yazing is an influencer monetization and cashback shopping platform. Yazing members receive instant access to earn cash rewards by either purchasing from or promoting any of the more than 4,500 brands on the platform. Yazing currently has over 350k members and has driven over $200 million in sales for the brands on the site. To learn more, visit Yazing.com.
# # #
Adam Viener
Yazing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other