Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,559 in the last 365 days.

Yazing announces another Milestone, 350k Members

Yazing Membership Milestones

Yazing Membership Milestones

Yazing Logo

Yazing Logo

Yazing Logo

Yazing Logo for Dark Backgrounds

Over 350,000 members now use Yazing to both earn and save money online!

Making money promoting brands you love shouldn’t be nearly as complicated as it is today.”
— Adam Viener
RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yazing, a leading influencer monetization and cashback shopping platform, announced today that they have reached another membership milestone, 350,000 members. Founded in 2015, Yazing is still one of the only platforms that combines both influencer monetization and cashback shopping into a single platform allowing members to make and save money online. Yazing also continued to grow the number of partnerships, boasting top cash rewards rates from more than 4,500 leading online brands.

Yazing goes above and beyond your typical cashback shopping sites by allowing members receive instant access to become affiliates and influencers to the brands on the site and earn top commission rates by promoting these brands’ current deals and coupon codes online. Yazing members receive compensation via PayPal when the brands pay for the transactions and members are not required to reach any minimum earnings level to receive payment.

“Making money promoting brands you love shouldn’t be nearly as complicated as it is today.” said Adam Viener, Founder of Yazing. “We have greatly simplified the process so that anyone looking for brand ambassador deals or athlete NIL deals can simply join Yazing and earn money promoting any brand on the platform the desire.

To learn more about Yazing, visit Yazing.com and sign up for a free membership.

About Yazing
Yazing is an influencer monetization and cashback shopping platform. Yazing members receive instant access to earn cash rewards by either purchasing from or promoting any of the more than 4,500 brands on the platform. Yazing currently has over 350k members and has driven over $200 million in sales for the brands on the site. To learn more, visit Yazing.com.

# # #

Adam Viener
Yazing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Yazing announces another Milestone, 350k Members

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more