Aphaia Pharma to Participate in a Panel Discussion at the 10th LSX World Congress

ZUG, Switzerland and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and TORONTO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aphaia Pharma, a clinical-stage company harnessing precision-targeted drug formulations to restore endogenous endocrine balance for the treatment of obesity and associated metabolic diseases, today announced that Steffen-Sebastian Bolz, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Aphaia Pharma, will participate in a panel discussion at the 10th LSX World Congress, taking place April 29-30, 2024 in London, England. The panel will discuss a unique perspective on the opportunities for biotech companies to treat cardiometabolic disease and obesity.



Details on the presentation are as follows:

Panel: Cardiometabolic Disease & Obesity: Unlocking Unique Partnering Opportunities for Biotech

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Time: 2:00 – 2:40 p.m. GMT

Location: Business Design Centre

About Aphaia Pharma

Aphaia Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing proprietary precision-targeted drug formulations to restore endogenous hormone release from nutrient-sensing cells in the gastrointestinal tract to treat and prevent metabolic disorders such as obesity and associated diseases. Aphaia’s lead candidate, APH-012, a glucose formulation, has been shown to safely restore endogenous hormone release in individuals with obesity. APH-012 is being evaluated in two Phase 2 trials, one for chronic weight management in individuals with obesity and the second to improve glucose tolerance in individuals with prediabetes. The versatile design of Aphaia’s technology platform provides an opportunity for the development of treatments for multiple disease patterns.

