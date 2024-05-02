ARHAUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Arhaus, Inc. on Behalf of Arhaus Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Arhaus, Inc. (“Arhaus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS) on behalf of Arhaus stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Arhaus has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On or around November 4, 2021, Arhaus conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 12.9 million shares priced at $13.00 per share.

Then, on April 29, 2024, Arhaus issued a press release disclosing that "the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in Amendment No. 1 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A for the period ended September 30, 2023 (the 'Q3 Form 10-Q/A' and such period, the 'Affected Period'), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on March 11, 2024, should no longer be relied upon due to the errors described below and should be restated." Arhaus stated that it had "identified errors within the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2023 related to certain cash receipts from landlord reimbursements prior to showroom completion being incorrectly included in property, furniture and equipment, net" and that "[t]he errors also resulted in inaccurate cash flows ascribed to operating and investing activities in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023." Accordingly, Arhaus "estimates that the impact of the errors will result in an increase in net cash provided by operating activities and an increase in net cash used in investing activities in the range of approximately $1 million to $5 million in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023." Arhaus further advised that it "will restate its financial statements for the Affected Period . . . as soon as practicable."

On this news, Arhaus's stock price fell $0.80 per share, or 5.94%, to close at $12.66 per share on April 30, 2024.

