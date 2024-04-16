Malvern Panalytical launches Zetasizer Sample Assistant for scaled-up biotherapeutics research
Zetasizer Sample Assistant addresses the growing need to scale up analytical techniques to keep pace with the higher throughput requirements of increased nanomaterial research and production.
In both research and manufacturing environments, the Zetasizer Sample Assistant means more hours of action per day for the Zetasizer Advance, and fewer hours of input and supervision for its users.”ALMELO, NETHERLANDS, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading analytical instrumentation supplier, Malvern Panalytical, is set to launch the Zetasizer Sample Assistant, a new accessory for its Zetasizer Advance range of light scattering instruments, at an online event on April 16, 2024. This upgrade makes it possible for Zetasizer Advance users to generate more measurements of particle size, zeta potential, and particle concentration per day, while reducing the need for supervision. This increased automation will improve productivity and reliability in targeted drug delivery and viral vector research.
— Hanna Jankevics Jones, Pharmaceutical Sector Marketing Director
Zetasizer is the world’s most widely-used system for nanoparticle, colloid, and biomolecular particle sizing and particle charge measurements. Zetasizer Advance provides three analysis techniques for nanoparticles in colloidal suspensions: dynamic light scattering (DLS), electrophoretic light scattering (ELS), and multi-angle dynamic light scattering (MADLS). These techniques enable the measurement of particle size, concentration, and zeta potential.
Zetasizer Sample Assistant addresses the growing need to scale up these analytical techniques to keep pace with the higher throughput requirements of increased nanomaterial research and production. Specifically, Sample Assistant will address market demand for higher throughput by enabling round-the-clock automated sample measurements, enabling researchers to continue obtaining the high-quality data needed for critical decisions, while eliminating the risk of cross-contamination. The accessory will also minimize the requirement for supervision, freeing scientists’ time for other tasks.
During the online launch event, Malvern Panalytical’s Pharmaceutical Sector Marketing Director, Hanna Jankevics Jones, and Senior Application Development, Scientist Michele Carboni, will demonstrate how the new accessory helps scale up throughput in colloids analysis, and how it assists with critical measurements for nanomedicine, cell and gene therapy, and vaccine development.
Hanna Jankevics Jones, Pharmaceutical Sector Marketing Director – Malvern Panalytical, said: “In both research and manufacturing environments, the Zetasizer Sample Assistant means more hours of action per day for the Zetasizer Advance, and fewer hours of input and supervision for its users. We’re looking forward to seeing the possibilities that this increased ease of use and reliability will open for biotherapeutics development.”
Register for the online launch event on April 16, 2024, at 16:30 CET.
About Malvern Panalytical
We draw on the power of our analytical instruments and services to make the invisible visible and the impossible possible. Through the chemical, physical, and structural analysis of materials, our high-precision analytical systems support our customers in creating a better world. We help them improve everything from the energies that power us and the materials we build with, to the medicines that cure us and the foods we enjoy. We partner with many of the world’s biggest companies, universities, and research organizations. They value us not only for the power of our solutions, but also for the depth of our expertise, collaboration, and integrity. We are committed to Net Zero in our own operations by 2030 and in our total value chain by 2040. This is woven into the fabric of our business, and we help our employees and customers think about their part in creating a healthier, cleaner, and more productive world. With over 2300 employees, we serve the world, and we are part of Spectris plc, the world-leading precision measurement group.
We are Malvern Panalytical. We’re BIG on small.™
