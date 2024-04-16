R17 Ventures AG Announces Successful Exit from Horoskop Paradies
Switzerland's leading astrology platform, Horoskop Paradies, has been successfully been acquired, following 12-months of intensive growth.ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R17 Ventures AG, a leading performance marketing agency and venture builder based in Baar, is delighted to announce its latest successful exit with the sale of Horoskop Paradies. Known for building and scaling brands through innovative online marketing strategies, R17 Ventures has once again demonstrated its prowess in the digital marketplace.
Acquired in March 2023, Horoskop Paradies (horoskop-paradies.ch) is one of Switzerland's largest platforms for astrology services, catering to a robust community of astrology enthusiasts. Under the stewardship of R17, the platform experienced remarkable growth by doubling its web traffic and achieving double digit growth in revenue. The impressive growth was fueled by R17’s performance marketing expertise, a robust enhancement of the platform's tech stack, the creation of an affiliate business for astrology coaches, and the introduction of five new products.
One of the new products was a new platform called astrochat.io, a chatbot that leverages AI and Horoskop Paradies’ astrological knowledge base to answer user’s astrological questions in real-time. The AI-chatbot was developed by Pushdat AG – the AI development company co-founded by R17 Ventures.
Reflecting on Horoskop Paradies' success, Raphael Rohner, CEO and Founder of R17 Ventures, stated, "This exit highlights our ability to not only transform good products into great ones, but more importantly, focus on companies’ commercial growth with full skin in the game. I am immensely proud of my team's effort and excited that we will continue to support Horoskop Paradies with our performance marketing and operational expertise under its new ownership."
The terms of the sale, including the purchase price and buyer, remain confidential. This exit adds to R17's growing list of successful divestitures, underscoring its capability to identify, enhance, and profitably grow digital enterprises.
As R17 Ventures moves forward, it remains committed to leveraging its unique combination of performance marketing and venture building expertise to foster growth in existing and new projects.
For more information about R17 Ventures, its digital performance marketing solutions and its ventures, please visit www.r17ventures.com.
