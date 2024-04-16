Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,631 in the last 365 days.

Inventory of BMR values for BMD analysis

Abstract

This report focuses on creating a repository of Benchmark Response (BMR) values sourced from international databases. The objectives included defining BMRs for specific endpoints and considering various characteristics such as compound characteristics, information on the study (e.g. strains, species and gender), information related to toxicity (target organ, type and mechanism of toxicity) and statistical aspects of the dose‐response modelling. The information was retrieved from repositories of risk assessment bodies such as the IRIS‐EPA, JECFA, and OpenFoodTox databases. The methodology section details data acquisition, sources pipeline, and software utilized, ensuring transparency and reproducibility. Techniques like web scraping and text mining complemented manual screening to retrieve and interpret JECFA assessments. OpenFoodTox data served as the reference, involving the filtering for Benchmark Dose (BMD) endpoints and mapping variables for a harmonized setting. When filtering IRIS‐EPA data, the code selected variables based on mapping information and filtered data from multiple sheets, aligning it with the OpenFoodTox reference. Moreover, the post‐processing steps are explained thoroughly, including data import and cleaning. The inventory results in 593 records in a wide format and offers valuable information on BMR values for BMD analysis, facilitating informed decision‐making for relevant future applications.

© European Food Safety Authority

You just read:

Inventory of BMR values for BMD analysis

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more