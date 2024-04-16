VEGA expands into Sweden and Denmark
Two new VEGA subsidiaries start operations in Scandinavia
“Our goal is to serve customers in Sweden and Denmark in the same way as in other countries: With know-how, excellent service and, of course, our high-quality instruments''”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VEGA, the leading global manufacturer of sensors for measuring level, point level, pressure as well as devices and software for integration into process control systems, has announced the opening of two new subsidiaries in Denmark and Sweden on March 1st and April 1st respectively.
— Jürgen Schuijren, Managing Director of VEGA Netherlands
VEGA is responding to the increasing demand by industry in Scandinavia for innovative measurement technology. VEGA is also keen to move even closer to supporting their customers within the Scandinavian market.
Scandinavia is not new territory for VEGA which has been operating in Norway since 2015. Previously VEGA were represented by local dealers in both Sweden and Denmark. With the establishment of the two new subsidiaries, VEGA’s presence will be further enhanced in these two important markets.
Customer service is the top priority
Jürgen Schuijren, Managing Director of VEGA Netherlands, is currently leading the expansion into Scandinavia. “We want to offer these markets the level of service that customers are used to from VEGA,” he says – in other words, short logistics routes, a common language with customers, and employees who are experts with VEGA measuring instruments. “Our goal is to serve customers in Sweden and Denmark in the same way as in other countries: With know-how, excellent service and, of course, our high-quality instruments, which, together with our employees, ensure that every customer gets the best solution for the desired application.” Specific customer training courses also round out the offering in Scandinavia.
Local industries offer great potential
There are many possible uses for VEGA sensors in both countries: ‘In chemical and pharmaceutical industries, as well as across various sectors including water treatment facilities, food processing, and beverage production plants. In addition to these applications, Denmark boasts a significant shipbuilding industry. In Sweden, we also see great potential in mineral extraction, which can provide raw materials for chip production, for example,” says Jürgen Schuijren, pointing out just a few of the many possibilities. Both countries have also experienced huge growth in the hydrogen and renewable energy sectors. In his estimation, “Scandinavia is quite advanced when it comes to energy transition.”
More than just a place to work
Suitable locations for the subsidiaries were found a few months ago. “We were looking specifically for places that were more than just an office. Places that inspire and offer opportunities to relax every now and then,” explains Schuijren. In Denmark, VEGA can be found in the old Carlsberg City district in Copenhagen, a trendy environment where modern lifestyle meets history. In Sweden, VEGA is located in the innovative Hagastaden neighborhood in the heart of Stockholm – and is helping to shape the future in the new 'Life City' building complex.
Both subsidiaries are starting operations with five sales representatives, two office staff, two service technicians, two sales assistants and a marketing manager. VEGA Denmark started on 1st March 2024, VEGA Sweden on 1st April 2024.
Sweden: Jannike Åkerlind: j.akerlind@vega.com
M: +46 70 515 03 75
Denmark: Karina Paludan Nielsen: k.paludan@vega.com
M: +45 2023 4946
More company information: www.vega.com
ABOUT VEGA
VEGA is a global manufacturer of sensors for measuring level, point level, pressure as well as devices and software for integrating them into process control systems. VEGA employs over 2,100 people worldwide, and has its global headquarters at Schiltach in the Black Forest, Germany. Today VEGA products are available in more than 80 countries.
Established more than 60 years ago, VEGA has been at the forefront in developing solutions for demanding measuring tasks for chemical and pharmaceutical plants, food and beverage manufacture, drinking water supply and sewage treatment plants, landfills, mining operations, power generation, oil platforms, recycling, shipping and aerospace industries.
Jannike Åkerlind
VEGA
+46 70 515 03 75
