The Amana Society chooses Softworks to Streamline Workforce Management
The Amana Society moves to streamline time and attendance, scheduling management, absence tracking and HR management.
Softworks offers the perfect solution for non-office-based workers to record working time. Employees can request leave, view hours worked, and view their shifts which will greatly benefit us.”BRAY, WICKLOW, IRELAND, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softworks, the leading provider of Workforce Management Solutions for organizations, today announced that The Amana Society is adopting Softworks Workforce Management to streamline employee time and attendance, scheduling, project tracking, and HR management.
— Laura Sue Woods, Director of Human Resources The Amana Society
Based in Iowa, The Amana Society has a unique offering based on their deep historical ties to crafts and practices throughout the past 180 years. They offer a range of quality products and services including woolen mills, smokehouses and toy shops as well as society farms, golf clubs, and other community-based initiatives. The Amana Society today announced they have selected Softworks Workforce Management Software to automate and streamline the management of employee Time and Attendance, Scheduling, and Project Tracking across their organization.
Softworks is to be used across The Amana Society’s three entities: Farms & Land, Products & Shops and Services, enabling the Society to eliminate the manual administration involved in time and attendance, employee scheduling, leave, project tracking and HR management and providing a single centralized system for their workforce management information. The new Workforce Management system will also allow employees to view information related to their shifts, time worked and annual leave balances when and where they need it.
Commenting on selecting Softworks, Laura Sue Woods, Director of Human Resources The Amana Society said:
“We have a diverse range of businesses and employ both permanent and seasonal employees. A key requirement for us was to record employee time and attendance across multiple businesses and activities and track time dedicated to specific projects. We selected Softworks because of its ease of use and the fact it could be configured to manage our unique working environment.“
“The Employee Self-Service App for mobile, offers us the perfect solution for non-office-based workers such as farmers, to record working time. Employees can request leave, view hours worked, and view their shifts which will greatly benefit us all.”.
Andrew Ferguson, CEO, Softworks commented:
“With their focus on quality and the importance of community, we understood it was important to The Amana Society to select a system that would enhance their employee experience as well as deliver operational improvements. We are therefore very honored to have been selected to provide The Amana Society with our Workforce Management Software. We look forward to working with them to help streamline and automate the management of employee time and attendance, scheduling, leave, project tracking, and HR and to see the benefits it will bring to their employees and their organization.”
With this new partnership, The Amana Society can take the manual work out of creating schedules, managing time and attendance, and offering access to leave management at a time that suits their workforce. They can also scale up their workforce as needed seasonally. This new alliance underscores The Amana Society’s commitment to their employees.
About The Amana Society
Established in 1932, The Amana Society, Inc. is a one-of-a-kind legacy corporation located in Amana, IOWA with businesses that produce handcrafted furniture, unique woolens, authentic German foods, livestock, crops, energy production, forest products, and community service.
Originally founded by immigrants from Germany in the 19th century, businesses such as the Amana Woolen Mill, the Amana Meat Shop, the Amana General Store and the Amana Furniture and Clock Shop, continue to be thriving businesses within the Amana Society, Inc., reflecting quality goods and services passed on from one generation to the next.
The Amana Society, Inc. offers national distribution of their products and provides a unique experience for visitors to observe craftsmen at work, savor Amana-made foods, and enjoy annual events within the beauty of the Amana Colonies, one of Iowa’s largest tourist locations.
About Softworks
For over 30 years, Softworks Workforce Management Solutions has been helping organizations to manage the working day in a way that makes them more productive and profitable by adding value to their operations. Softworks helps organizations automate and streamline employee processes, increase productivity, and reduce costs through improved management, scheduling, and utilization of resources. Softworks offers reliable, easy-to-use, intuitive solutions for employee time and attendance, scheduling/rostering, flexible, hybrid and remote working, HR, absence management, and project tracking allowing organizations to drive efficiencies, better ensure compliance, reduce errors, and improve reporting – all while promoting a safe and positive working environment for all employees
www.softworks.com | hello@softworks.com |1 855 481 0418
Rosetta O'Sullivan
Softworks
rosullivan@softworks.com
