The International Association of Fuqing Clansmen Limited Anniversary Celebration and China-Indonesia

Fuqing Media Convergence Center

Fuqing, China (ANTARA/Xinhua-AsiaNet)- The International Association of Fuqing Clansmen Limited Anniversary Celebration and China-Indonesia "Two Countries, Twin Parks" Promotion Conference took place from April 1st to 4th in Fuqing, Fujian province, marking the 35th anniversary and convening the Ninth Council Members' Representatives Congress of the association with the theme of "Unity and Love for Homeland at Heart, Carrying on Traditions While Innovating for the Future".

According to Fuqing Media Convergence Center, nearly 400 overseas Chinese from across the globe gathered in their hometown of Fuqing to reminisce about their roots, discuss collaboration, and strengthen ties.

Over the past 35 years, The International Association of Fuqing Clansmen Limited has upheld its founding principles of "Unity, Love for Homeland, and Development", actively uniting fellow countrymen both domestically and abroad, playing a significant role in driving Fuqing's reform and opening-up initiatives as well as its pursuit of high-quality development.

The promotional conference for the China-Indonesia "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project was simultaneously held during the congress. The event featured the signing of ten projects across sectors such as technology, finance, agriculture, and real estate. These signings represented a new milestone, propelling Fuqing's international trade, economic, and cultural exchanges to a higher level.

Source: Fuqing Media Convergence Center

