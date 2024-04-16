Global Networking Innovator Huawei Leads the New Era of Campus Network Technology

Shenzhen, China, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)-

Introduction

Huawei is once again named as a Leader in the coveted 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, which we believe illustrates its strong tradition of excellence and innovation as well as incredible presence on the global stage. This recognition is particularly notable to us as Huawei is the only vendor positioned in the Leaders Quadrant whose headquarters is not based in North America. This year, we consider Huawei's remarkable leap in "Ability to Execute" – securing a spot in the Highest 3 for the first time – is a testament to its longstanding momentum in technology innovation and market expansion.

Technological Leadership in Wi-Fi 7

Huawei is at the forefront of Wi-Fi 7 technology, and its leadership is undoubtedly demonstrated through substantial contributions to Wi-Fi standards. Huawei's unmatched standard contributions, leading the charge with the highest number of contributions globally for Wi-Fi 7, signifies its dedication to innovation and excellence in Wi-Fi technology.

Huawei's technological advancements extend into its product innovations, particularly in Wi-Fi 7, which features state-of-the-art smart antenna, converged scheduling, and other groundbreaking technologies. These innovations significantly enhance network performance, bandwidth, and user concurrency while improving network stability and coverage. A prime example of Huawei's Wi-Fi 7 prowess in action is the transformation of the International School of Monaco (ISM) into Europe's first Wi-Fi 7 campus. This upgrade has enabled seamless, high-speed online and interactive learning experiences, setting a new benchmark for educational institutions worldwide.

Further solidifying its technological leadership, Huawei plans to make first-in-class Wi-Fi 7 network services inclusive for all by launching 13 all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 APs in 2024. These APs span indoor, outdoor, settled, wall plate, and IoT models, catering to a wide array of use cases. This full range is designed to elevate the wireless network experience across diverse industries, propelling the global transition into a new era of 10 Gbps wireless networking.

Innovative Experience-Centric Network Construction

Huawei has revolutionized campus networking with its forward-thinking shift from a connectivity-centric to an experience-centric network construction philosophy. This is especially vital in today's digital era, where the quality of network service directly impacts user satisfaction and productivity. By prioritizing experience, Huawei's High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus offers a holistic set of upgrades, especially in the following three types of experience upgrade:

Wireless Experience Upgrade

Huawei's unrivalled all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 technology marks a significant leap in wireless networking, offering record-high speeds and reliability. With individual user speeds peaking at 4.33 Gbps, Huawei's Wi-Fi 7 technology enables instant downloading of large files. Unique to Huawei is the converged scheduling technology that significantly improves concurrent connections, making it ideal for high-demand applications such as 30-channel 4K VR without any lag or discomfort. Another key innovation is the Wi-Fi Shield technology, which offers unparalleled security by making Wi-Fi signals invisible to unauthorized users.

Application Experience Upgrade

Delving deeper into application experience, Huawei took the lead in launching an Application Experience Assurance Solution. This innovative solution accurately identifies over 6000 types of applications and draws on flexible slicing technology to ensure key applications enjoy prioritized network resources, creating always-optimal experience. Additionally, Huawei's VIP Experience Assurance Solution is a standout feature, offering dedicated network lanes for VIP users to guarantee uncompromised experience.

O&M Experience Upgrade

Huawei sets a new standard in network management with its pioneering network digital map feature. By offering an unprecedented level of visibility into campus network operations, user interactions, and application performance, the network digital map greatly simplifies network management, reduces operational complexity, and enables a tenfold increase in O&M efficiency. Moreover, the network digital map stands out for real-time monitoring of network energy consumption, allowing for intelligent energy-saving recommendations based on tidal traffic patterns. This capability not only enhances operational sustainability but also reduces energy costs by up to 30%.

Future Outlook and Huawei's Commitment

Looking forward, Huawei will continue to deepen its research and innovation in enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure, and keep innovating leading-edge Wi-Fi 7 technologies in line with its experience-centric networking philosophy. By pioneering the future of global campus network technologies, Huawei will further solidify its leadership in digital transformation support for enterprises of all sizes worldwide. More importantly, Huawei will reinforce its esteemed position in the global data communication technology landscape.

Through relentless innovation and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Huawei is well poised to lead the charge towards a more connected, efficient, and innovative future, embodying the very essence of technological progress and digital transformation.

