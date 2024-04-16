Global Tech Collision Earned The Title Of Burlington’s Top Auto Body Shop In 2024 From ThreeBestRated®
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Tech Collision, a renowned Auto Body Shop, based in Burlington, has been acknowledged once again for its exemplary client service, by ThreeBestRated®, which is a multi-national ranking website built with a goal of picking the top businesses in a city under various categories.
Soundness Of The Firm
It is a family-owned business that has been in the industry for over 30 years. Their number one priority focuses on customer satisfaction, quality services, and repeat business. Working closely with vehicle dealerships, insurance companies, and manufacturers, they ensure their customers a pleasant and hassle-free auto body repair experience.
What sets them truly apart from their competitors is that they are Certified Collision Repair Centre for some of the largest car manufacturers in the world, such as KIA, Ford, Mopar, NISSAN, Hyundai, and Genesis. In addition to this, they have completed extensive OEM training and continue to do so to keep themselves up-to-date.
Given that, their specialization lies in structural and cosmetic repairs – covering replacements, realignment, and other services – of all models, Global Tech Collision experts can repair everything - from minor scratches to full head-on collisions that meet the manufacturer's standards. Their shop is completely facilitated by state-of-the-art and latest technology, to offer the finest repairs and customer experience. For instance, at Global Tech Collision, they use computerized color matching – a groundbreaking technology to figure out the exact shade of the car coming for repairs, enabling them to make the vehicle back to its original finish.
Their ability to provide the highest industry standards has enabled them to stand behind their work and offer ‘Lifetime Warranty’ for all repairs and paints.
Besides repair services, they extend their responsibility to offer rental car arrangements, shuttle & valet services, and 24-hour towing services to enhance the convenience of their customers. They offer free quotes for their customers, and that is available at https://www.globaltechcollision.com/
A Look Into The Past Year!
Global Tech Collision has always prioritized maintaining the highest quality. Maintaining the highest quality in what they are doing has always been the forte of Global Tech Collision. This way, Global Tech’s past year was phenomenal, marked with so many new initiatives.
>> Last year, they expanded their business property by an additional 5000 sq. ft, making the company 10,000 sq.ft.
>> Additionally, they witnessed expansion in the services they offer to their loyal customers. On that note, they felt excited to offer mechanical services, tires, alignments, boutique detailing, paint film protection, window tinting, and vehicle wrapping. “With this, Global Tech Collision will become a one-stop shop to cater to all vehicle needs of our esteemed customers,” says the spokesperson from the company.
>> They focused on continuing their OEM training and maintained their certifications.
>> Most importantly, the company secured the prestigious spot as ProFirst Collision Repair Facility on Honda Canada’s website. With this, Global Tech Collision has evolved into a ProFirst Honda & Acura Certified Collision Centre in Aurora.
These initiatives best define the company’s motto of outstanding customer service and their commitment to stick with this.
-
Soundness Of The Firm
It is a family-owned business that has been in the industry for over 30 years. Their number one priority focuses on customer satisfaction, quality services, and repeat business. Working closely with vehicle dealerships, insurance companies, and manufacturers, they ensure their customers a pleasant and hassle-free auto body repair experience.
What sets them truly apart from their competitors is that they are Certified Collision Repair Centre for some of the largest car manufacturers in the world, such as KIA, Ford, Mopar, NISSAN, Hyundai, and Genesis. In addition to this, they have completed extensive OEM training and continue to do so to keep themselves up-to-date.
Given that, their specialization lies in structural and cosmetic repairs – covering replacements, realignment, and other services – of all models, Global Tech Collision experts can repair everything - from minor scratches to full head-on collisions that meet the manufacturer's standards. Their shop is completely facilitated by state-of-the-art and latest technology, to offer the finest repairs and customer experience. For instance, at Global Tech Collision, they use computerized color matching – a groundbreaking technology to figure out the exact shade of the car coming for repairs, enabling them to make the vehicle back to its original finish.
Their ability to provide the highest industry standards has enabled them to stand behind their work and offer ‘Lifetime Warranty’ for all repairs and paints.
Besides repair services, they extend their responsibility to offer rental car arrangements, shuttle & valet services, and 24-hour towing services to enhance the convenience of their customers. They offer free quotes for their customers, and that is available at https://www.globaltechcollision.com/
A Look Into The Past Year!
Global Tech Collision has always prioritized maintaining the highest quality. Maintaining the highest quality in what they are doing has always been the forte of Global Tech Collision. This way, Global Tech’s past year was phenomenal, marked with so many new initiatives.
>> Last year, they expanded their business property by an additional 5000 sq. ft, making the company 10,000 sq.ft.
>> Additionally, they witnessed expansion in the services they offer to their loyal customers. On that note, they felt excited to offer mechanical services, tires, alignments, boutique detailing, paint film protection, window tinting, and vehicle wrapping. “With this, Global Tech Collision will become a one-stop shop to cater to all vehicle needs of our esteemed customers,” says the spokesperson from the company.
>> They focused on continuing their OEM training and maintained their certifications.
>> Most importantly, the company secured the prestigious spot as ProFirst Collision Repair Facility on Honda Canada’s website. With this, Global Tech Collision has evolved into a ProFirst Honda & Acura Certified Collision Centre in Aurora.
These initiatives best define the company’s motto of outstanding customer service and their commitment to stick with this.
-
Global Tech Collision
+1 905-638-4242
info@globalautocollision.com