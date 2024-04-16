Nicoya strengthens presence in China through partnership with TrioBio as Exclusive Distributor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicoya®, a pioneering life science instrument company specializing in innovative biosensor technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of TrioBio as its exclusive distributor in China. Following the recent expansion into the Indian market in February, this partnership marks another significant step forward in Nicoya’s mission to deliver cutting-edge research solutions globally.
Nicoya is renowned for its state-of-the-art Alto™ and OpenSPR® platforms that are designed to accelerate biomolecular interaction studies and lead screening during biologics discovery. With a mission to improve human life by helping scientists succeed, Nicoya is excited to collaborate with TrioBio to bring its groundbreaking technologies to the Chinese market as demand grows.
TrioBio, a trusted name in the distribution of life science instruments and services, brings extensive expertise and a solid reputation for delivering top-quality products and exceptional customer service. Their dedication to a customer-centric approach seamlessly aligns with Nicoya’s core values, making them the ideal partner to represent Nicoya in China. Moreover, TrioBio’s extensive network of life science organizations in China presents a strategic advantage in promoting Nicoya’s innovative biosensor platforms across diverse scientific communities in the region.
Ryan Denomme, CEO at Nicoya, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with TrioBio to introduce our biosensor platforms to China’s dynamic scientific community. TrioBio’s reputation for excellence and commitment to customer success perfectly aligns with Nicoya’s values, and we are confident that this partnership will drive scientific advancements in China.”
Xiaodong Lan, General Manager at TrioBio, echoed this sentiment, saying “We are excited to collaborate with Nicoya. By introducing Nicoya’s revolutionary biosensor platforms to the Chinese market, we aim to make a meaningful contribution to scientific progress.”
For more information about Nicoya and its surface plasmon resonance platforms, please visit nicoyalife.com. To inquire about purchasing Nicoya's instruments in China, please contact TrioBio at sales@trio-biotech.com.
About Nicoya
Nicoya is a Canadian life sciences tools company specializing in innovative biosensor technology for the academic and biopharmaceutical sectors. In their mission to improve human life, Nicoya provides scientists with user-friendly and integrated solutions that accelerate label-free biomolecular analysis. Information about Nicoya can be found at nicoyalife.com.
About TrioBio
TrioBio has been committed to providing excellent technical products, tools, and high-quality services for biomedical research, striving to become a trustworthy partner. In China, TrioBio’s customer base is widely distributed among biopharmaceutical companies and major research institutions. TrioBio advocates a people-oriented philosophy, focusing not only on employees and customers but also on our cities and society. They aspire to be a socially responsible enterprise from start to finish.
Media Contact
Bingting Liu
TrioBio
bliu@trio-biotech.com
Jessica Lin
Nicoya is renowned for its state-of-the-art Alto™ and OpenSPR® platforms that are designed to accelerate biomolecular interaction studies and lead screening during biologics discovery. With a mission to improve human life by helping scientists succeed, Nicoya is excited to collaborate with TrioBio to bring its groundbreaking technologies to the Chinese market as demand grows.
TrioBio, a trusted name in the distribution of life science instruments and services, brings extensive expertise and a solid reputation for delivering top-quality products and exceptional customer service. Their dedication to a customer-centric approach seamlessly aligns with Nicoya’s core values, making them the ideal partner to represent Nicoya in China. Moreover, TrioBio’s extensive network of life science organizations in China presents a strategic advantage in promoting Nicoya’s innovative biosensor platforms across diverse scientific communities in the region.
Ryan Denomme, CEO at Nicoya, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with TrioBio to introduce our biosensor platforms to China’s dynamic scientific community. TrioBio’s reputation for excellence and commitment to customer success perfectly aligns with Nicoya’s values, and we are confident that this partnership will drive scientific advancements in China.”
Xiaodong Lan, General Manager at TrioBio, echoed this sentiment, saying “We are excited to collaborate with Nicoya. By introducing Nicoya’s revolutionary biosensor platforms to the Chinese market, we aim to make a meaningful contribution to scientific progress.”
For more information about Nicoya and its surface plasmon resonance platforms, please visit nicoyalife.com. To inquire about purchasing Nicoya's instruments in China, please contact TrioBio at sales@trio-biotech.com.
About Nicoya
Nicoya is a Canadian life sciences tools company specializing in innovative biosensor technology for the academic and biopharmaceutical sectors. In their mission to improve human life, Nicoya provides scientists with user-friendly and integrated solutions that accelerate label-free biomolecular analysis. Information about Nicoya can be found at nicoyalife.com.
About TrioBio
TrioBio has been committed to providing excellent technical products, tools, and high-quality services for biomedical research, striving to become a trustworthy partner. In China, TrioBio’s customer base is widely distributed among biopharmaceutical companies and major research institutions. TrioBio advocates a people-oriented philosophy, focusing not only on employees and customers but also on our cities and society. They aspire to be a socially responsible enterprise from start to finish.
Media Contact
Bingting Liu
TrioBio
bliu@trio-biotech.com
Jessica Lin
Nicoya Lifescience
jlin@nicoyalife.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram