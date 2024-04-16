Trust Matters: Survey Finds Growing Demand for Shopping Advice from Credible Experts
More than 8 in 10 Americans say fake product reviews and paid influencer posts make it challenging to find honest recommendationsSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExpertVoice, a leading platform connecting brands with influential experts across industries, today released findings from a survey conducted with The Harris Poll revealing dramatic shifts in how consumers make purchasing decisions. The study, which surveyed over 2,000 U.S. adults, sheds light on the growing demand for trustworthy product recommendations and the significance of credibility in commerce.
In an era where shoppers are inundated by an overwhelming amount of products to consider, they go to exhaustive lengths to research, evaluate and validate purchasing decisions. According to the survey, nearly half (44%) of consumers feel overwhelmed by the abundance of choices and almost six in 10 (57%) feel compelled to continually cross-compare options while shopping online.
Amidst a rise in fake reviews, paid endorsements and AI-generated content — shoppers are growing increasingly skeptical of what information to trust. Nearly nine in 10 people agree, “In a world where everyone can leave a review, I am selective about which ones I take into account.”
This skepticism has given rise to a renewed appreciation for genuine expertise. Consumers are increasingly turning their backs on the allure of social media influencers, with a telling 81% expressing skepticism about influencers as they often lack expertise in the products or services they are trying to sell. This paradigm shift underlines a crucial insight: knowledge and firsthand experience are becoming the most sought-after currency in the ecommerce realm. A significant 77% of Americans say, “Expertise matters to me more than ever, as it gives me the clarity and confidence to navigate today's cluttered marketplace.”
Other key findings from the survey include:
- Review-Driven Decisions: With nearly 2 in 3 consumers anxious about making purchases without consulting reviews, shoppers dedicate an average of 19 minutes to reading at least 11 reviews for reassurance before finalizing a decision.
- Influencer Trust Gap: A striking 77% of Americans distrust social media influencers, particularly among Gen Z (67%), signaling a shift towards valuing expertise and authenticity.
- Consumers Crave Expertise: The survey reveals a unanimous appreciation for expert opinions, with 83% prioritizing recommendations from knowledgeable individuals over social media influencers.
- Verified Reviews in Demand: Consumers seek transparency and desire more verified expert reviews (55%) and non-paid reviews (49%), highlighting the importance of credible reviews in e-commerce shopping.
- Experts Elevate Brand Perception: 72% of shoppers say that when e-commerce sites feature reviews from credible experts, it positively affects how they see a brand.
“In today's competitive retail landscape, consumers need high-quality information from credible sources to cut through the noise and guide their decision-making,” says Maggie Pearson, VP of Marketing at ExpertVoice. “Our survey with The Harris Poll confirms that authenticity and expertise are key factors in building trust and ultimately driving sales."
As consumer behavior evolves with a keen eye toward integrity and expertise, this survey emphasizes the importance of brands embracing authenticity and credibility in their marketing efforts. For a deeper dive into the survey findings and to access the full report, please visit ExpertVoice.com/ConsumerTrends.
About ExpertVoice:
ExpertVoice is a platform linking brands with knowledgeable experts in fields like golf, outdoors and fitness. Over 900 top brands use these experts to boost product advocacy, create genuine content, and drive sales. Experts benefit from brand discounts, product education and industry access.
About The Harris Poll:
The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas: building 21st-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and guidance to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com.
Survey Methodology:
This survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of ExpertVoice from January 3rd to January 8th, 2024. All 2,005 respondents, based in the United States, are adults ages 18 and older. The survey is weighted to be nationally representative on the following dimensions: age, gender, education, race, region, income, size of household, political party affiliation, marital and employment status. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 3.1 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest.
