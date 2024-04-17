NGL App Looking to Expand Language Offerings Based on User Feedback and Virality
The app, recently experiencing a viral surge in global downloads, is looking to broaden its linguistic horizons.VENICE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NGL app, the leading Gen Z platform for Q&A messaging and social networking, is planning to expand its language offerings based on user feedback and the app's recent virality. The app's success has been fueled by its ability to connect users across different languages, and the team behind NGL is committed to making the app accessible to an even wider audience.
"We've been thrilled to see the positive response to NGL and the diverse range of languages amongst our user base," said Joao Figueiredo, a co-founder at NGL. "We're constantly listening to our users and looking for ways to improve the app. Adding more languages is a natural next step in our mission to connect people around the world."
The NGL app currently supports a variety of languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, and Russian. With the recent surge in downloads in the Philippines, Mexico, Vietnam, and Brazil, the team is considering adding additional languages to cater to newer markets, hoping to recreate the virality resulting from its recent language expansion.
"We're excited to explore the possibility of adding more languages to our platform," said Ebhan King. "Our users have been asking for more options, and we're committed to making NGL accessible to as many people as possible."
The NGL app has been praised for its user-friendly interface and its ability to foster open communication and community engagement. The app also recently made headlines for its growing philanthropic efforts. With its focus on privacy and anonymity, the app has become a favorite among users seeking to express themselves freely and connect with others.
For more information about the NGL app and its language offerings, please visit the NGL website or download the app today.
About NGL:
NGL is a fresh take on Q&A; the app provides a safe space for users to be their authentic selves, without the unrealistic expectations of traditional social media. NGL launched on November 7th, 2021, hailed from a small group of friends in Venice Beach, California. NGL’s founders saw the state of social media and its detachment from reality, and they wanted to make a change… so they did! Founded by Joao Figueiredo, Hunter Isaacson, and Raj Vir, NGL first went #1 on the App Store in the summer of 2022, and since then, it’s helped more than 200 million users to be their authentic selves online.
