Creole Gumbo Releases New Book: 'Journey of the Star Children Through Time'

TUSKAHOMA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonja A. Christiansen unveiled her latest masterpiece, "Journey of the Star Children Through Time," a captivating Black & African American Urban Fiction now available “Balboa Press”

About the Book:

Experience an unforgettable journey as Sonja A. Christiansen explores the extraordinary lives of two individuals, each born with unique gifts and abilities. From handling wild animals to experiencing spontaneous astral projection, the protagonists navigate through love, separation, and self-discovery.

As they harness their powers for good, readers are taken on a mesmerizing exploration of time travel, clairvoyance, and healing energy.

This captivating narrative offers a unique exploration, expanding perspectives and igniting inspiration to embrace potential.

About the author:

Author Sonja A. Christiansen was born in Frankfurt, Germany, and her incredible life experiences are beautifully reflected in her storytelling.

Don't miss out on this enchanting tale that transcends time and space. Obtain your copy of 'Journey of the Star Children Through Time' today and immerse yourself in an unparalleled adventure.

Availability:

Book Link: https://a.co/d/9gqkEDE