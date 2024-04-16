NGL Surprises Earth Day Celebrators with Exciting In-App Event
The leading Gen Z social network is planning an environmental event for Earth Day.VENICE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGL, the popular Q&A messaging app, is planning a special surprise for Earth Day on April 22nd. This exciting event, to be revealed on the day itself, is designed to engage and inspire NGL users to celebrate the planet and its natural beauty.
The surprise event will be accessible within the NGL app; though further details have yet to be revealed by the app's developers, the event is expected to focus on environmentalism and sustainability to keep on theme with Earth Day. This isn't the app's first foray into cause-led events, as it has recently ramped up its philanthropic arm.
"We're thrilled to be planning a special surprise for Earth Day," said Ebhan King at NGL. "Our app has always been about fostering open communication and community engagement, and what better way to celebrate Earth Day than by bringing our global users together in a fun and interactive way? We're excited to see how the NGL community will embrace this opportunity to celebrate our planet."
The Earth Day surprise event is just one of the many ways NGL is committed to promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. The app's focus on user privacy also ensures that users can express their thoughts and opinions on these important issues without fear of judgment or retribution.
To learn more about NGL's Earth Day surprise event and how to participate, visit the NGL website or download the app today.
About NGL:
NGL is a fresh take on Q&A; the app provides a safe space for users to be their authentic selves, without the unrealistic expectations of traditional social media. NGL launched on November 7th, 2021, hailed from a small group of friends in Venice Beach, California. NGL’s founders saw the state of social media and its detachment from reality, and they wanted to make a change… so they did! NGL first went #1 on the App Store in the summer of 2022, and since then, it’s helped more than 200 million users to be their authentic selves online.
