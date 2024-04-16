Dr. Jennifer Nash Receives National Recognition with the Independent Press Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized Be Human, Lead Human: How to Connect People and Performance as the 2024 winner in the Relationships category.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
Be Human, Lead Human: How to Connect People and Performance by Jennifer Nash
In an era marked by unprecedented challenges and a global pandemic, Dr. Jennifer Nash's debut book, Be Human, Lead Human: How to Connect People and Performance, advocates for a radical shift in leadership thinking and practice. With only 12% of employees expressing confidence in their leaders, Nash identifies the need for leadership that fosters trust, creates connection, and drives performance.
Drawing from her extensive experience and empirical research, Nash introduces the Human Leadership operating model, a revolutionary approach that places humanity and human connection at the heart of organizational effectiveness. This groundbreaking model equips leaders with the human and relational skills necessary to navigate a new world of work, helping mitigate the risks of burnout, disengagement, and quiet quitting.
Be Human, Lead Human offers readers a personalized roadmap to transform their leadership practices. It not only encourages leaders to disrupt the status quo, but also empowers them to measure their existing leadership skills, identify their goals, and expand their toolkit. An evergreen resource for young professionals and experienced leaders alike, it challenges them to think and perform differently to deliver results.
Nash's book is a clarion call for leaders brave enough to embrace their humanity, lead with empathy, and forge a path towards a more human-first work environment. Be Human, Lead Human: How to Connect People and Performance is a must-read for those ready to lead the charge towards transformation and success in the new world of work.
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
To see this year's list of winners, please visit https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024winners.
To learn more about the author Dr. Jennifer Nash, please visit drjennifernash.com.
Jennifer Nash
