Kathleen Dutton Offers An Orphan’s Thrilling Story Of Discovering Her Past
A Grim Past Meets The Conflicting Present In Mystery Fiction “Out Of Habit”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seasoned writer Kathleen Dutton presents the tale of the young orphaned woman Allison Weston as she navigates through a life outside of the institution that raised her in the book “Out of Habit”. Growing up under the care of the nuns at St. Ives Institution, Allie has decided her fate shall also be like the sisters who took care of her and teach other orphaned kids. However, her main caretaker, Sister Margaret, insists that she experience a “normal” life outside of St. Ives. With this undertaking, Allie explores and meets a charming reporter, Ryan Harper. However, this budding romance isn’t all happy and cute; Ryan cares deeply for Allie and wants to understand the truth to Allie’s secret past. The two go on a journey to discover her dark history and make amends with it.
“A masterful, entertaining, and gripping suspense and romance novel, author Kathleen Dutton’s Out of Habit is the perfect summer read for 2024! A chilling yet heartwarming story of trauma, opening ourselves to possibilities, and facing the past to move into the future. This book is a truly emotional and brilliant read.”, says Tony Espinoza of Hollywood Book Reviews.
This thrilling novel by Kathleen Dutton will be displayed at the upcoming LA TIMES Festival of Books on April 20th and 21st, 2024, at the University of Southern California campus. Visit the Olympus Story House booth #25 in the Cardinal Zone to grab a copy of this captivating book and others!
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+1 818-809-0723
email us here