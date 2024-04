Q-CTRL Hires Defense Industry Leader to Expand Business Partnerships in the U.S. and U.K.

Vince McBeth, Principal Business Development Defense and Public Sector

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q-CTRL , pioneer of quantum infrastructure software to make quantum technologies useful, today announced the appointment of Vince McBeth as Principal Business Development Defense and Public Sector.In his new role, McBeth will oversee Q-CTRL's business development strategy in Washington D.C. and the United Kingdom as the company deepens its stake in the 2021 AUKUS trilateral security partnership . Q-CTRL’s development of a new class of “software-defined” quantum sensors provides an opportunity for strong technical collaboration with key stakeholders.McBeth brings over 22 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industries, including distinguished service as a White House Fellow to President George W. Bush, Director of Administration to the Secretary of the Navy, and a senior naval officer in command-at-sea and staff positions as strategic advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Chief of Naval Operations. His expertise will be instrumental in introducing Q-CTRL's software-defined quantum sensors and fostering technical collaborations within the U.S. and U.K. defense sectors.“Having commanded warships in combat, I understand the critical role of sensors in all facets of operations," said McBeth. “The quantum era is ushering in a period of increased operational awareness and mission integrity: precision navigation in a GPS-denied environment, faster processing times to accelerate decision-making, and optimized sensing by removing noise. Naval strategists have long theorized about the tremendous impact quantum sensors would one day have on warfare. That moment is upon us, and I’m proud to join Q-CTRL which is at the vanguard of quantum evolution.”Before joining Q-CTRL, McBeth was a Managing Partner at Gartner, Inc (NYSE: IT) where he led the company’s DoD and Military Services IT consulting practice. He was also the founder and president of The McBeth Group International, an aerospace and defense technology company. The company’s primary mission was to guide public and private sector leaders in developing solutions, mobilizing resources, and executing strategies to achieve specific business development objectives.“We are thrilled to welcome McBeth to Q-CTRL,” said Aravind Ratnam, Chief Strategy Officer at Q-CTRL. “His leadership and deep understanding of the challenges faced by the U.S. and its allies positions Q-CTRL as a trusted technology partner, driving the adoption of our cutting-edge quantum computing and quantum sensing solutions to address the complex operational requirements of the future.”This strategic hire underscores Q-CTRL's commitment to expanding its presence in the United States and the United Kingdom and its support of the 2021 AUKUS trilateral security partnership.About Q-CTRLQ-CTRL’s quantum control infrastructure software for R&D professionals and quantum computing end users delivers the highest performance error-correcting and suppressing techniques globally, and provides a unique capability accelerating the pathway to the first useful quantum computers and quantum sensors. Q-CTRL operates a globally leading quantum sensing division focused on software-level innovation for strategic capability. Q-CTRL also has developed Black Opal, an edtech platform that enables users to quickly learn quantum computing.Founded by Michael J. Biercuk in 2017, Q-CTRL has pioneered the quantum infrastructure software segment, and has become the leading product-focused software company in the broader quantum sector. Q-CTRL has been an inaugural member of the IBM Quantum Network startup program since 2018, and its performance management software now runs natively on IBM quantum computers. The company has international headquarters in Sydney, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Oxford.