Dingdoor has Raised $1.3M Pre-Seed Round for Florida Expansion

The Dingdoor team celebrates a milestone in Miami. Their innovative app facilitates access to local services with rapid growth.

Facilitating the digital transition for small and medium-sized companies

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dingdoor Inc. has just closed an investment round of $1.3 million for its immediate expansion, as announced by Maykel de Céspedes, the company's CEO.

The Dingdoor app was developed by Hispanic entrepreneurs in Miami and is transforming the market for small and medium-sized businesses in Florida, with plans for a rapid expansion to the rest of the country.

This platform connects providers with people looking for essential day-to-day services in their locality, such as electricity, plumbing, door and windows repair, among others.

With technology that enables immediate interaction, the app makes it easy for SMBs to publish their service offers and answer customer requests in real-time. This solution saves the cost of expensive digital tools for SMBs.

"We are excited about the success of Dingdoor," said Maykel. "Our app is changing the way SMBs find new customers. With Dingdoor, SMBs can enter the digital world for the first time, avoiding delays, saving money and reaching more potential customers."

Dingdoor also makes a difference because its convenience for SMBs benefits people looking for services similarly. The platform allows them to find suppliers instantly, interact, compare prices, response time and quality, and choose the supplier of their preference.

"Our app is a complete solution for SMBs and customers," added Maykel. "It's a powerful tool that helps both parties save time and money, and promote the best quality of services."

Maykel informed that the platform currently operates in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Lee counties in South Florida, as well as Orange and Osceola counties in North Florida. The expansion continues and will be nationwide.

The co-founders of Dingdoor are Maykel de Céspedes, with more than 15 years of experience in marketing for SMBs, Cristina Rosales, with more than 10 years of experience in brand identity development for SMBs, Ciro Mosqueira Babson, MBA, and Amanda Soto, LLM, from Columbia Law School and the University of Miami, both with experience in technology companies.

"We are proud to have successfully launched the first technology startup focused on small and medium-sized businesses in the Hispanic business community of Florida. Dingdoor is a vital tool for these companies, helping them to access affordable digital tools, attract new customers, and grow their businesses," said Ciro Mosqueira. "This demonstrates that Hispanic entrepreneurs have the talent and ability to develop innovative products that positively impact the economy."

The app is available for free download from the Apple Store, Google Play, or from Dingdoor page.

Maykel De Cespedes introduces Dingdoor, the app that changes the way customers immediately contact local service professionals in Florida.