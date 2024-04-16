Escaping The Career Trap: Book launch to address Transforming Apathy into Ambition
Book Launch Party to be held in NYC on April 25, 2024NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Career Winners Circle, a global executive coaching and business advisory company, is pleased to announce a book launch party celebrating the recently published “Escaping The Career Trap.” Tammy Alvarez, CEO of Career Winners, authored the best-selling book published by Aviva Publishing in New York City.
Alvarez wrote the book to help the millions of disenfranchised workers who dread going to work on Monday mornings regain control over their careers. She leverages her time as a C-Suite executive on Wall Street to share an insider's perspective on navigating careers in today's tough environment.
“Escaping The Career Trap” is a provocative, no-nonsense book full of inspirational stories and Tammy's ‘break all the rules’ strategies that anyone can use to recreate a successful career and never hate Mondays again.
“If you are stuck in the soul-crushing grind and experiencing a mid-career funk, you’re not alone. “Escaping The Career Trap” is your secret weapon to making lasting changes and always having a thriving career,” said Tammy Alvarez.
This book will discuss:
• Breaking free from five lies that hold people back
• Playing to strengths and crushing inner critic.
• Taking ownership of power to get unstuck.
• Treating your career like a business and become the CEO of YOU, Inc.
• Creating ultimate advantages and winning.
• Thriving during chaos and strengthening power bases.
• Leading the right projects to make a big impact.
• Paving the way for others to do the same.
The book launch party will be held on Thursday, April 25, from 4-7 pm at GH on the Park, 54 West 40th Street, New York, NY, 10018.
Agenda:
• 4:00 – 4:45 pm: Welcome Reception and Cocktail Hour
• 4:45 – 5:00 pm: Guest Speaker Steve Spiro: In Our Weakness There Is Power
• 5:00 – 6:00 pm: Tammy Alvarez Keynote: Be the CEO of Your Career and Never Hate Mondays Again.
• 6:00 - 7:30 pm: Networking, book signing, and press interviews.
To reserve your press pass, please click here.
About the author:
Tammy Alvarez is the CEO of the Career Winners Circle and is also a best-selling author, professional keynote speaker, inspirational coach, trainer, and epic storyteller.
As an award-winning entrepreneur and former C-suite executive on Wall Street, Tammy believes leaders who inspire courage are at the heart of every successful business.
Her spirited “Break All the Rules” approach blends decades of executive experience with a pragmatic, results-based coaching style that helps business professionals create a big impact and love every Monday again.
Her recent book “Escaping The Career Trap - Transform Your Apathy into Ambition and Never Hate Mondays Again” is a self-leadership blueprint for high achievers who want to experience true career fulfillment.
Tammy has an unwavering commitment to advancing ambitious business leaders so they can grow their careers as far as their drive will take them. She is the creator of the Career Success Blueprint – the ultimate executive career strategy framework, Own Your Power! – a pragmatic approach to advancing women leaders, and the CEO Advantage – helping small business owners scale.
During her twenty-year corporate career, Tammy became renowned as a business transformation and turnaround expert on Wall Street. Her roles included Managing Director at AIG, First Senior Vice President at Bank Leumi USA, Chief Operating Officer at Genesis10, and Senior Vice President at Bank of America.
Tammy delivers epic keynote speeches for companies worldwide and has been a colloquium lecturer on various leadership topics at Cornell University. She holds a degree in International Business Administration from American Intercontinental University.
Tammy and her partner Steve have adopted an ex-pat lifestyle and enjoy traveling to far-flung places around the globe to hike and scuba dive. They currently reside in Mexico City.
Contacts:
Keli Brace: Keli.Brace@CareerWinnersCircle.com
Tammy Alvarez
Career Winners Circle
+1 646-868-0567
tammy.alvarez@careerwinnerscircle.com
