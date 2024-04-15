New Rules Offer Relief for SSI Recipients with Changes to In-Kind Support Calculations

Silver & Silver explains recent changes that simplify the application process for SSI recipients starting September 30th, 2024.

Silver & Silver, a leading law firm specializing in Social Security Disability benefits, announces significant changes to the way the Social Security Administration (SSA) calculates in-kind support (ISM) for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. Effective September 30, 2024, these changes will simplify the application process and remove a major barrier for many seeking these essential benefits.

Understanding SSI and In-Kind Support

SSI is a needs-based program providing financial assistance to low-income adults and children who are disabled, blind, or over 65. ISM refers to assistance received from others for basic needs such as food and shelter. Previously, the SSI application and ongoing eligibility process required applicants to report the value of any ISM they received, which could significantly reduce their monthly SSI benefit amount.

New Rules Streamline the Process and Increase Access

The current system of reporting ISM for food has been a major burden for applicants and the SSA. These changes will eliminate the need to report the value of food assistance, making the application process less complex and allowing more individuals to qualify for much-needed support.

Impact of the New Rules

The new rules are expected to:

1. Reduce administrative burdens for both SSI applicants and the SSA.

2. Simplify program requirements, making them easier to understand and navigate.

3. Increase access to SSI benefits for those who may have previously been discouraged by the complexity of reporting ISM for food.

About Silver & Silver

Silver & Silver is a law firm dedicated to helping individuals navigate the complexities of Social Security Disability benefits, including SSI. With a proven track record of success, our team of experienced attorneys is committed to providing compassionate and effective legal representation.